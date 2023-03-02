Finland has made a surprise move up the betting to win the Eurovision Song Contest this year after Käärijä was chosen to fly the flag with ‘Cha Cha Cha.’

The Finnish rapper will perform in Liverpool this May after scoring 539 points in the UMK23 final and BoyleSports now make him 5/1 from 12/1 to be crowned champion after a sudden burst of support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finland has participated 55 times at Eurovision with just one victory recorded back in 2006, but 2023 could be their year if the betting trends are anything to go by. Sweden made a move last week into 13/8 from 9/2, but more support arrived on Wednesday morning with their odds sinking further into 5/4 making them the clear favourites.

Käärijä and his song Cha Cha Cha is catchy and could well make it to the top spot at the Eurovision song contest

Most Popular

Ireland’s bid to end a 27-year run without a Eurovision win will be fronted by Wild Youth and the Dublin fourpiece are 66/1 shots to top the leaderboard, while the yet to be confirmed UK representative is 11/1 to bag a first Eurovision victory since 1997 for the stand-in hosts.

Sarah Kinsella, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented: “Käärijä and his song Cha Cha Cha is catchy so it’s no surprise to see support arriving for Finland to win a second Eurovision title. Sweden is rated the most likely winner, but Ireland’s number isn’t striking a chord with punters yet at 66/1.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad