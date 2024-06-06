Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The multi-award-winning Stendhal Festival has announced the full family programme for the 14th instalment of the event, taking place at Ballymully Cottage Farm, Limavady from July 4-6.

Theatre, circus acts, music, science, dance, forest schools and storytelling and more all feature, along with a host of brilliant workshops curated by The Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre in Limavady.

The highlight for all pre-schoolers attending Stendhal will no doubt be Yukee, The CBeebies Live Experience, a live performance of the music-first preschool series created by musicians for the musicians of the future.

"Yukee - Live!" is an interactive live performance based around the animated show that explores simple music learning outcomes using songs, learning games and episodes of the show with live music as the underscore.

Jack Wise will perform at Stendhal Festival in July

The live experience includes introducing and developing music terms like beat and timbre through interactive games and sing-a-longs, and finishes with a live band teaching the audience a song from the show and inviting them to play and sing along as they watch the episode together.

The Big Telly Theatre Company will also be on site performing a child-friendly version of their award winning ‘World’s Worst Cafe’.

Other standout performances for all the family include Grant Goldie, the Magic of Caolan McBride and Jack Wise, Jitterbug Jackson, ‘Missy Impossible’ by Missy Fortune, Sunshine, Science & Stories by Alan Kennedy-Asser, Makey Uppers Theatre, Cikada Circus and loads more.

Also on site is a breastfeeding caravan, with award winning IBCLC Fiona Rea and Cudiu Breastfeeeding counsellors to offer support, solidarity and a happy place to relax and feed your baby.

Bound for Stendhal: Siolta Circus

Festival director Ross Parkhill told the News Letter: “We have always been incredibly proud to be a festival for all ages, where people can introduce their children to a huge variety of arts and crafts and get their creative juices flowing.

“This year we are delighted to be continuing that tradition with this amazing programme of music, science, art, magic, dance, workshops and loads more, all geared towards helping kids fall in love with the arts.”

Ross added: “Family tickets are running low for this year’s event, a massive thank you to everyone who has supported us so far and we can’t wait to welcome your family to the farm this summer.”