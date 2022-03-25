Global music industry figures lined up for Output Belfast

A Belfast City Council initiative, the conference will include panel discussions, music sessions, workshops and speed networking events, as well as keynote speeches from award-winning musicians and managers of globally recognized talent.

Announcing the details of Output Belfast 2022, Councillor Ryan Murphy, Chair of Belfast City Council’s City Growth and Regeneration Committee said: “Now that Belfast is recognised by UNESCO as a City of Music, it’s even more important that we invest in our musicians, our music infrastructure and our support to raise them to the next level.

“Music is such a vital part of our identity and our life experience in Belfast and we’re so fortunate to have an incredible amount of talent in our city. Music not only brings vitality to Belfast, it also builds shared experiences, creates jobs and profiles us in a positive light.

Mark, Dina and Zoë at Output 2019

“We’re proud to present the Output conference as it provides a really valuable development opportunity for our artists, giving practical insights into the music business, and excellent opportunities to network and make industry connections.”

Based at The MAC and Oh Yeah Music Centre, it’s expected that the conference will attract more than 600 local artists, businesses and students, and deliver a programme addressing the challenges and opportunities presented in today’s music industry, as well as highlighting the key role that music and performance plays in the city’s buoyant creative industries sector.

Later that evening, there’ll be a range of free showcase events featuring the most exciting new NI artists, in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter.

This year’s opening keynote speakers and topics will be:

Output takes place on Thursday, April 21

• ‘Catch 22 - What the music industry needs to do, do better and stop doing in 2022’

Eamonn Forde, award-winning music journalist and author

• ‘The Future of Independent Venues in the UK’

Sybil Bell, founder of Independent Venue Week

• ‘Your music, your rights: the role of PPL in Northern Ireland’

Peter Leathem, Chief Executive Officer at PPL

Peter Leathem, Chief Executive Officer at PPL, said: “I am delighted to be delivering a keynote speech at Output Belfast. PPL has long-standing links to the vibrant Belfast music community and, as my father is also from Northern Ireland, I always enjoy returning to the city. I am very much looking forward to meeting you all at Output.”

On the evening of Thursday, April 21, Output Belfast will present a fantastic array of free showcase events across a number of venues in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter, featuring highly anticipated live performances from the best new acts in NI music.

For more info, visit www.belfastcity.gov.uk/events and to sign up for priority updates go to www.outputbelfast.com

