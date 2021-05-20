Is Taylor Swift in Northern Ireland? - Twitter goes crazy after TV Producer posts TikTok video

The suggestion Taylor Swift is currently in Northern Ireland all stems from a TikTok video shared by British television producer, Aaron Nelson.

"Taylor Swift is in Northern Ireland and I am in Northern Ireland to film a TV programme," said Mr. Nelson in the video on Wednesday eveing.

"What does this mean? Maybe it doesn't mean anything, or maybe it means something. TikTok, I'll let you decide."

It is believed Swift is in Northern Ireland with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn who is here filming for the eagerly awaited television series 'Conversations with Friends'.

"Hey Taylor, I am one of your biggest fans and live in Belfast - would you like to call round for some dinner and drinks," tweeted on teenage girl.

"Taylor Swift is in Belfast and we're experiencing the worst rain we've had in weeks Oh God, I'm so embarrassed," said another fan.

