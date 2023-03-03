Actor Jamie Dornan is set to begin filming series two of The Tourist in Dublin this year.

The Holywood man and Fifty Shades of Grey star, 40, and Australian actress Danielle Macdonald are both set to return for the second series of the hit TV show.

Production for the six-part thriller is set to begin in April in Dublin, Dublin Live report.

Jamie Dornan will reprise his role in the second series of The Tourist

The site added that the duo will be filming a lot of the series in the city.

Jamie's character Elliot will head to Dublin with Helen (Danielle MacDonald) to discover more about his past.

Dornan said: “I’m incredibly excited to continue the story with The Tourist. Harry and Jack Williams are brilliant writers and I can’t wait for audiences to see how well Ireland and its characters are utilised to keep them guessing as the tale progresses."

Danielle Macdonald added: "I’m so excited to team up with Jamie again and return for another wild adventure with an amazing cast and crew. Jack and Harry Williams are brilliant story tellers and it’s exciting to see what their minds will come up with next.”

Writers Harry and Jack Williams are reported to have said: "The Tourist was unlike anything we’d written before and we’re hugely grateful for the incredible response to series one.

"It’s been an exciting journey getting stuck into that world again with the quirky characters that were so loved, and seeing where we could take them next, whilst continuing to deliver a tonally unique and off-beat drama.”

Series one of the show starred the Co Down actor as a British man who finds himself in the heart of the Australian outback, being pursued by a vast tank truck attempting to drive him off the road.

A cat and mouse chase ensues, with the man later waking up in hospital hurt, but somehow still alive, with no idea who he is.

His search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving outback.

Speaking to Variety, the dad-of-three daughters with wife Amelia Warner previously said: “We shot in everything from baking hot days to icy cold mornings,” he shares. “We also dealt with consistent sandstorms.

