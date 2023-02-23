Tickets for the new JLS tour dates go on sale via Ticketmaster from Friday March 3 at 9am.

JLS’s 2021 comeback tour proved to be one of the hottest tickets for years, with phenomenal public demand seeing the reunited quartet having to extend their initial 16 show schedule to a 29 date tour of arenas across the UK and Ireland. It was an experience of a lifetime for the boys and their fans alike as JLS performed to a total of more than 350,000 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And when something is so good, who can resist doing it again? The JLS heart will beat again as they announce details of a huge arena tour for 2023, the ‘EVERYBODY SAY JLS: The Hits Tour’. It will commence in Dublin on October 20 - exactly two years to the day since they embarked upon the ‘Beat Again’ tour – followed by Belfast’s SSE Arena on October 21.

JLS are set to play Belfast's SSE Arena on October 21

Most Popular

JLS commented, “We couldn't be more excited to announce another arena tour! Last time out was totally surreal and we’ve been eagerly awaiting the right time to do it all over again. Playing live and seeing our amazing fans is definitely the best part of being JLS!"

Aston Merrygold, JB Gill, Marvin Humes and Oritsé Williams, will bring their catalogue of unforgettable hits, stellar vocal talent, eye-catching choreography and sheer charisma to every tour date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JLS broke through in 2009 in the biggest way imaginable as the instant pop classic ‘Beat Again’ shot straight to #1 - their first of five chart-topping smashes which continued with ‘Everybody In Love’, ‘The Club Is Alive’, ‘Love You More’ and ‘She Makes Me Wanna’. With another five Top 10 hits to their credit, JLS also impacted the album charts with their self-titled #1 debut and three more Top 3 records before saying goodbye with their 2013 ‘Greatest Hits’ album. Throughout, they were heralded with numerous major awards, notably two BRIT Awards and five MOBO Awards.

But thankfully not all goodbyes are forever. While each member continued their own successful careers outside of JLS, they remained the best of friends and shared a nagging feeling that they had unfinished business to address. In February 2020 they announced details of their ‘Beat Again’ reunion tour, which was quickly extended and then completed in November 2021 after the world reopened post-lockdown. They also returned to the charts when their album ‘2.0’ debuted at #4, with the songs ‘Eternal Love’ and ‘Day One’ becoming new fan favourites as the tour progressed.

Now the JLS heart will beat yet again.

JLS of course memorably became runners-up of the fifth series of the ITV reality talent show The X Factor in 2008, coming second to Alexandra Burke. Following their appearance on The X Factor, JLS signed to Epic Records. Their first two singles "Beat Again" and "Everybody in Love" both went to number one on the UK Singles Chart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad