Legendary musician Bob Mould tunes up for a solo electric show

The tour - perfectly timed with the incoming release of Mould’s Distortion: Live vinyl boxset - will see him perform solo versions of music from across his 40+ year career, including songs from the Distortion collection and from his landmark band Hüsker Dü, as well as from last year’s explosive and critically acclaimed Blue Hearts album.

“I’m looking forward to the upcoming Solo Electric shows in the UK and Ireland,” he said.

“I’m excited to be performing songs from 2020’s Blue Hearts, as well as revisiting the prior 40 years of my songbook.”

As on the previously released box sets in the Distortion collection, the fourth volume sees each album being mastered by Jeff Lipton and Maria Rice at Peerless Mastering in Boston and is presented with brand new artwork designed by illustrator Simon Marchner.

Bob will be joined at the Belfast show by British indie rock musician Katie Malco.