Let the Round Robin Games begin

Well known as the venue for political negotiations and problem solving together, Hillsborough Castle and Gardens is the perfect place to take on mental and physical challenges such as the Crocodile Swamp, Bunny Hop and Monkey Puzzle as the Round Robin Games begin.

Laura McCorry, Head of Hillsborough Castle explained; “Our summer schedule is off to a fantastic start with the launch of Imaginary Menagerie, the extensive and interactive play trail that allows our visitors to delve into nature around the lake and through the gardens. Now, we’re bringing a host of activity to the gardens this weekend with our Round Robin Games.

“The history and heritage of Hillsborough Castle and Gardens is so unique and such an attraction, so we’re injecting our culture into the fun and games that can be had on our lawn this summer.

“The Round Robin Games allow families to take on their own challenges, work together to solve them and have a lot of fun while doing it!”

The Games include the Crocodile Swamp, Monkey Puzzle, Giant Jenga, Bunny Hop, Egg Run and Archery, which is available to both adults and children.

The Games follow on from the launch of the new innovative play trail at the Castel. Imaginary Menagerie uncovers the stories of the animals and birds that have lived at the Castle in centuries gone by alongside the wildlife that continues to make Hillsborough their home, all through the power of play. Imaginary Menagerie is split into two trails, Kingfisher (around the lake) and Robin (around the gardens), each providing opportunities for adventure, hands-on play and a wonderful day out.