Notre Dame organist Olivier Latry to perform at Portaferry arts centre

A world-renowned organist, who played at the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, is to perform on a historic restored instrument in Co Down.

The organ at the Portico of Ards, an arts centre in Portaferry, is to take centre stage in a series of musical performances this year ranging from dance to baroque.

Its versatility will be featured in a number of events, including the Feel Good Festival in March and the venue’s classical programme, which runs throughout the year.

Olivier Latry, one of the resident organists at Notre Dame Cathedral, will play a number of his own improvisations as well as classical standards including Bach at a concert on June 1.

The historic restored organ at the Portico of Ards which is set to take centre stage in a series of musical performances this year ranging from dance to baroque. World-renowned organist, Olivier Latry, who played at the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, is set to perform on the instrument in Co Down at a concert on June 1

Latry was the last musician to play Notre Dame’s famous Grand Organ before the cathedral was badly damaged by fire in 2019 and the first to play the restored instrument at a ceremony marking its reopening in December.

Originally installed in 1917, the Portico organ was completely rebuilt and extended in 2015.

As well as being used for concerts, the instrument is open to the public to explore and play through the use of a digital guide.

It also features a pre-recorded selection of music which allows it to play itself.

Much of the instrument’s inner workings have been encased with glass allowing a view of its inner workings and its loft has a display illustrating how it works.

At another event on March 15, DJ, producer and organist Reductio will present The Mashup Dance Event which will feature house, disco and techno music.

Neil McClure from Portico of Ards said: “The historic organ at Portico of Ards is a vital part of our musical heritage, it has an unmatched ability to create a sense of warmth and connection with audiences.

“Visitors are very intrigued and always keen to hear how it sounds – as well as give it a go themselves.

“We are delighted to welcome some of the finest international artists to perform on this iconic instrument, who will showcase the organ’s versatility and help connect it with a wide range of music fans.”

Built in 1841, the Portico of Ards is a grade A listed Greek-inspired building. It is used every Sunday morning by the Portaferry Presbyterian congregation.

The organ is based on the original Evans and Barr two manual instrument which was installed in 1917.

In 2015 it was completely rebuilt and extended, including a new case, console, framework and soundboards.