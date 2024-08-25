Oul Lammas Fair 2024: Crowds flock to 'Ireland's Oldest Fair' in last celebration of summer at Ballycastle
Regarded as Ireland's oldest traditional fair, it was launched on Saturday evening with live music on the seafront from The Groovesmen followed by a major firework display.
Running from until Tuesday 27 August, the fair is famed for its festive spirit, transforming the picturesque seaside town with hundreds of stalls lining the streets, live music, and entertainment. This year, a major new attraction is the beach dog agility display.
Causeway Councillor Allister Kyle attends the event every year without fail.
"It's just meeting up with people who you haven't seen since the last fair," he told the News Letter.
"It showcases the North Coast for the end of the summer, and it's good to tie up and see people who haven't seen for a while."
"For younger ones there is the attraction of the amusements, and for the older ones, there's a buzzing crowd and lots of things of interest."
Over his many years visiting, however, he confesses he has yet to buy a horse.
"No, but I have bought lots of dulse and Yellow Man," he counters.
Also on the programme this year is the heavy horse show, vintage tractor run. Kite displays and sand sculpting competitions will sit alongside fairground rides, live music, entertainment, and market stalls selling favourites such as dulse and yellowman.
The popular outdoor concert is hosted at The Diamond, today Sunday 25 August from 8.30pm, with music from five piece twisted-trad band, Ruaile Buaile.
Monday and Tuesday will again see one of the event’s most historic traditions, annually celebrated at Fairhill Street. The street will transform into the ever-popular traditional horse-trading area, with farrier displays, pony rides and an animal petting farm.
The funfair at Quay Road will provide fun for all ages, while there will also be welcoming and inclusive family activities and a rest area where families can come together, have fun and make lasting memories.
