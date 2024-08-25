Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crowds have been flocking to squeeze the last drops of summer out of the north Coast, with the launch of the traditional 'Oul Lammas Fair' in Ballycastle.

Regarded as Ireland's oldest traditional fair, it was launched on Saturday evening with live music on the seafront from The Groovesmen followed by a major firework display.

Running from until Tuesday 27 August, the fair is famed for its festive spirit, transforming the picturesque seaside town with hundreds of stalls lining the streets, live music, and entertainment. This year, a major new attraction is the beach dog agility display.

Causeway Councillor Allister Kyle attends the event every year without fail.

Sand Sculptor Tony Hawkins finds a mermaid at the Lammas Fair this bank holiday weekend. Pictures Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council

"It's just meeting up with people who you haven't seen since the last fair," he told the News Letter.

"It showcases the North Coast for the end of the summer, and it's good to tie up and see people who haven't seen for a while."

"For younger ones there is the attraction of the amusements, and for the older ones, there's a buzzing crowd and lots of things of interest."

Over his many years visiting, however, he confesses he has yet to buy a horse.

Clara McCormick meets the horses at the Oul Lammas Fair on Saturday.

"No, but I have bought lots of dulse and Yellow Man," he counters.

Also on the programme this year is the heavy horse show, vintage tractor run. Kite displays and sand sculpting competitions will sit alongside fairground rides, live music, entertainment, and market stalls selling favourites such as dulse and yellowman.

The popular outdoor concert is hosted at The Diamond, today Sunday 25 August from 8.30pm, with music from five piece twisted-trad band, Ruaile Buaile.

Monday and Tuesday will again see one of the event’s most historic traditions, annually celebrated at Fairhill Street. The street will transform into the ever-popular traditional horse-trading area, with farrier displays, pony rides and an animal petting farm.

Mayor of Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council Cllr Ciaran McQuillans watches Ellie Park with her dog at the Lammas Fair this bank holiday weekend.Pictures: Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council