Poetry is brought to life in Ballycastle

At the launch of Poetry Town, are Michael and Kathleen O'Loughlin with their grandchildren , Billy Byrne (11), Aidan Byrne (10) and Conor Byrne (7).

An exciting range of activities will take place around Ballycastle and online over nine days to September 18.

With 19 other towns participating across the island of Ireland, Ballycastle is the only participating town in Northern Ireland. Poetry Town is a celebration of the pride, strength and diversity of our towns, with more than 100 free activities happening.

Director of Poetry Ireland, Niamh O’Donnell, said: “The idea behind Poetry Town is to celebrate the many vibrant towns and communities across the island of Ireland, through poetry, collaboration and communal experiences. Over the past 18 months, many of us have become more aware of what’s around us – from local parks or nature walks, to landmarks and monuments, to the stories held within the collective memory of our communities. There is poetry waiting to be uncovered in our surroundings and our everyday lives. We are excited to invite individuals, families and communities to join their Poetry Towns, or the Poetry Towns in their vicinity, in a vibrant celebration of the pride in their locality, the value and importance of our heritage, and the strength and diversity in our towns and rural areas.”

Each Poetry Town has a Poet Laureate, who is either from the respective local area or who has strong connections to it. They have been commissioned to write a poem honouring and reflecting their Poetry Town and its people.

The Poet Laureate for Ballycastle is Kate Newmann who will be unveiling her Town Poem at a special event, Reading the Tides at Sheskburn Recreation Centre on September 11 alongside the Ballycastle Creative Writers’ Group as they launch a new anthology, An Unfinished Thought.

Other events include a literary walking tour, poetry jukebox and a grand finale event with music, poetry and dancing.