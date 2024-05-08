Portadown Ladies Choir concert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Artistes taking part is Chris Greene, a Lurgan born Tenor who has a Masters Degree in Music specialising in Vocal Performance.

He has performed in various venues throughout Northern Ireland with the University Choir which also gave him the opportunity to perform at the Royal Albert Hall during the proms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our compere this year is Ian Coalter from Moy who has always been interested in entertaining through storytelling and drama, he developed this through the Young Farmers' Clubs of Ulster. He has been a featured storyteller at the Northern Ireland Storytelling Festival at Cultra.

Tell us your news.

The Ladies themselves are busy rehearsing a wide variety of pieces. We are confident you will have a very enjoyable evening.