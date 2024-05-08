Portadown Ladies Choir concert
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Artistes taking part is Chris Greene, a Lurgan born Tenor who has a Masters Degree in Music specialising in Vocal Performance.
He has performed in various venues throughout Northern Ireland with the University Choir which also gave him the opportunity to perform at the Royal Albert Hall during the proms.
Our compere this year is Ian Coalter from Moy who has always been interested in entertaining through storytelling and drama, he developed this through the Young Farmers' Clubs of Ulster. He has been a featured storyteller at the Northern Ireland Storytelling Festival at Cultra.
The Ladies themselves are busy rehearsing a wide variety of pieces. We are confident you will have a very enjoyable evening.
Tickets are available from choir members and Winnie's Newsagents, Woodhouse Street, Portadown.