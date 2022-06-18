Rock N Roll returns to the Hill this summer

Million Dollar Reload

Live on the Hill is all about celebrating the return of live music, summer vibes and a rock n’ roll loving audience.

Organisers are delighted to have none other than Eric Martin - The Voice of Mr. Big as a very Special Guest this year. Eric will be performing acoustically with Demon’s Dave Cotterill. Mr. Big were famous in their day for massive hits like ‘To Be With You’, ‘Just Take My Heart’ and a fantastic fan favourite cover of ‘Wild World’.

The rest of the line up aims to please everyone with the perfect mix of blues, rock, metal and punk all included via a great mix of Northern Irish bands.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Original Stiff Little Finger Henry Cluny brings his XSLF trio to the Hill for the first time. They’ll be joined by local punk outcasts The Inflatable Dolls with Feargal Quinn still at the helm from the late 70s.

N.I power metal legends Stormzone play a special set which will feature a host of songs from their albums over the past 15 years. Stormzone have played on all of the biggest European stages like Sweden Rock, HellFest, Rock Fest, Ironhammer and many more. This will be their first Dungannon show since the late noughties.

One for the bikers - The Davy K Project from Castlederg, seen at Bappers Gig 2019, make a welcome return to the hill. Since their last appearance Davy has shared stages with The Quireboys, John Corabi (Ex-Motley Crue) and performed in the UK mainland. They’ll be bringing their perfect blend of blues boogie-woogie rock n roll that’s sure to get some shakin’ going on.

Opening proceedings are Mid-Ulster’s DYAD. DYAD are a young post-grunge rock four piece from Moortown and Cookstown areas and are chuffed to be a part of Live on the Hill.

There’ll also be a full bar plus BBQ and Pizzas on site all day long.