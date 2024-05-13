John Devlin & The Revolvers play The Old Courthouse Theatre, Antrim on June 7 at 7.30pm

NI music lovers are in for a treat as two fantastic local bands take to the stage at The Old Courthouse Antrim next month.

The two bands, John Devlin & The Revolvers and The 2.19, will play in the historic venue on June 7.

John Devlin & The Revolvers has been a fixture on the London music scene for many years playing to rock ‘n’ roll fans across the UK. John moved back to Belfast in the early 2000s and quickly formed his new band during the pandemic.

Consisting of two guitars, keys, bass, drums and three-part harmonies their sound has been described as "an infectious combination of rootsy rock n roll, country 60s pop and new wave flavoured sounds…...brings to mind early Elvis Costello with a hint of Van Morrison”. The band has played a string of sell-out shows across Ireland and their new album, Next In Line, has been garnering critical acclaim, featured on BBC Sounds and has had significant airplay around the world, including the US, Canada, Europe and Australia.

The 2:19 play incredible original blues and roots-orientated material. Since 2022 the band has played a number of sold out shows across Ireland as well as headlining the Belfast City Blues Festival and a debut at The International Blues on the Bay Festival in Warrenpoint.

The band was nominated for Band of the Year at the 2023 UK Blues Awards. Their album, We Will Get Through, was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2024 awards. Their third album is due for release later this year.