The Moomins are central characters in a series of books and a comic strip by Finnish illustrator Tove Jansson, originally published in Swedish by Schildts in Finland.

They are a family of white, rotund fairy tale characters with large snouts, who seem wise, kindly and magical and sort of resemble albino hippopotamuses.

However, despite this resemblance, the Moomin family are actually trolls who live according to a peaceable ethic and the plots associated with the series tend to proffer some form of moral wisdom.

The family live in their house in Moominvalley, though in the past, their temporary residences have included a lighthouse and a theatre.

They have had many adventures along with their various friends.

In all, nine books were released in the series, together with five picture books and a comic strip being released between 1945 and 1993.

The Moomins have since been the basis for numerous television series, films and even two theme parks: one called Moomin World in Naantali, Finland, and another Akebono Children's Forest Park in Hannō, Saitama, Japan.

In The Exploits of Moominpappa – Adventures of A Young Moomin (U) to be screened at the QFT on Sunday, September 11, what can we expect?

Well, it’s a beautiful summer day in Moominvalley.

Suddenly, a wasp stings Moomintroll, who falls ill and has to stay in bed.

To cheer him up, Moominpappa recounts his youthful adventures; how he escaped from an orphanage, his struggles in hefty storms and how he rescued Moominmamma from the sea.

A panaoply of characters who originated from the imaginative illustrations of Finnish artist Tove Johnansson, will all be part of the screening at the QFT

We also learn in the movie animation about the time he befriended a ghost, and his historic meeting with the inventor Hodgkins.

This screening marks the launch of the 2022 Cinemagic Film Festival which runs throughout October and November across Belfast, packed with new international films, workshops, education programmes and other special events and Q&A's with film industry professionals to inspire young audiences.

TheCinemagic Film Festival is funded by the Department for Communities through Northern Ireland Screen and funded by Belfast City Council.