The results are finally in and we now know who the most streamed artists of 2021 are.

Did your favourites make the cut?

Spotify Wrapped most streamed artists of 2021

For the second year running Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny takes the top spot of most-streamed artist on Spotify after receiving over 9.1 billion streams even without releasing a new album.

Second place goes to singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, whose latest album Red gave fan a chance to rediscover the artists earlier hits.

Third place went to BTS, the popular K-Pop boy band made the top spot with their hit single, 'Butter'.

Fourth spot went to Canadian hip hop singer Drake, who released the hit Certified Lover Boy in September.

With the fifth and final spot going to Justin Bieber, who released his album 'Justice' in 2021.

Spotify Wrapped most streamed song of 2021

The song that has hit the top spot is Olivia Rodrigo’s, “drivers license,” which was streamed over 1.1 billion times.

Second spot went to Lil Nas X’s viral hit “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”.

Third sees LAROI enter the rankings for the first time with his collaborate hit with Justin Bieber, 'STAY.'

In fourth place we see Olivia Rodrigo once again make the top five with, “good 4 u,” which was also declared the 2021 Spotify Song of the Summer.

The fifth spot went to Dua Lipa, for their single “Levitating (featuring DaBaby).”

Spotify Wrapped most streamed album of 2021

Olivia Rodrigo claimed the crown with her debut album SOUR.

In second place was Dua Lipa’s album Future Nostalgia.

Third place went to Justin Bieber’s album Justice.

Fourth place went to Ed Sheeran’s album =.

And fifth place went to Doja Cat’s Planet Her.

Spotify Wrapped most streamed podcasts of 2021

The number one spot went to The Joe Rogan Experience, which is exclusive to Spotify.

Second place went to Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy, which also became exclusive to Spotify in 2021.

Third place went to Crime Junkie, a popular true crime show.

Fourth place went to TED Talks Daily.

Fifth place went to The Daily.

New Spotify Wrapped features

Spotify Wrapped is sporting a new design and has many additional features including:

2021: The Movie – This feature pairs your top songs with classic scenes from a movie that’s all about you.

Your Audio Aura – This featured visualizes your audio aura based on your top two music moods.

Playing Cards – This is an interactive, data-based game that you play and then share with your friends.