Global superstar DJ David Guetta has announced a return to Belfast with a headline show at Belsonic, Ormeau Park, Belfast on Saturday June 10, 2023.

Tickets for the hotly anticipated gig will go on sale on Friday December 9 at 10am via Ticketmaster outlets.

There are artists and entertainers who achieve stardom and popularity, but few have the influence and endurance to redraw the borders between genres and reshape the industry’s dynamics.

In 2020, David Guetta hosted a series of livestreams titled United At Homewhich saw him raise over $1.7 million in Covid relief while breaking a Guinness World Record for the most watched DJ set on Facebook.

The shows hosted from Miami, New York, the Louvre in Paris and Dubai attracted almost 100 million viewers.

Last year also saw him being crowned as The World's No1 DJ, winning DJ Mag's annual Top 100 DJs poll for the second time – almost a decade after he first took the No 1 spot in 2011.

“When Love Takes Over,” the first single of his 2009 album ‘One Love’, hit No 1 in the UK, the Guetta-produced Black Eyed Peas song “I Gotta Feeling” became a worldwide hit, topping the charts in 17 countries.

Over the decade since, Guetta’s success has been off the charts.

Globally, he’s racked up over 50 million record sales, whereashis total number of streams is over 10 billion.

He has received numerous Platinum and Gold certifications and was voted the world’s No 1 DJ twice, has been named ‘EDM Power Player’ by Billboard, and won two Grammy Awards out of six nominations.

Besides his hard-won DJ skills, he is prolific in the studio, and works with artists like Sia, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg, Usher, John Legend, Ariana Grande, J Balvin, Kid Cudi, Anne-Marie, Madonna, Avicii, and Akon, for starters.

He’s made dance music reach the mainstream, fused urban, electronic and pop music into new popular genres, and produced some of the decades’ biggest hits like ’Titanium’, ‘Memories’, ‘Hey Mama’ and ‘Say My Name’ to name a few.

Not only prolific in the world of pop music, David Guetta remains a spearhead of the electronic dance community and started the new Future Rave sound movement in late 2019. The sound which DJs and fans alike call ‘The future of EDM’ has amassed more than 140 million combined streams.

Meanwhile, David reserves his darkest and deepest tracks for his underground alias Jack Back which represents David’s roots in the club scene.

For over 20 years now, the DJ has managed to stay on top of the game. David Guetta is surely not done with showing the world his incredible sound and it is safe to say that at this stage in his career, David knows exactly where to take it next.

