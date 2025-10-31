Tartan Talk: ​RSPBA pipe band fee rates announced for 2026 - five per cent increase to help meet meet administrative and financial costs, says association

The Duke of Argyll Pipe Band who participated in a massed band at the 1937 RUC sports meeting at Balmoral. An appeal has gone out for photographs of other bands from that era

​The RSPBA parent body has announced their band fee rates for the 2026 season.

The association explained that it must meet the administrative and financial costs involved in managing its operations — including the preparation of schedules, allocations, and arrangements for both major and minor competitions.

To support these essential activities the RSPBA board of directors has approved a five per cent increase in the annual band registration fees.

The fees payable (if paid before November 30) are as follows:

UK Juvenile Band – £252;

UK Adult Band – £277;

UK New Juvenile Band – £277;

UK New Adult Band – £302.

Affiliate Fees (overseas):

Non-UK Juvenile Band – £210;

Non-UK Adult Band – £231.

Where an overseas band is a member of an RSPBA subscribed affiliate association the above fee is set at 50%.

Bands should note that there is no arrears fee for bands therefore a fee of 20% will be incurred should the subscription not be paid on or before November 30, 2025 (excluding new bands who join after this date).

Registration fees play a vital role in enabling the association to operate effectively, administer membership services, and support volunteers — ensuring the successful delivery of the major championships in 2026 and beyond.

Payment can be made via the RSPBA website on the band admin – fees and registrations page.

Gransha Pipe Band ‘Big Breakfast’

Gransha Pipe Band will be running their popular Big Breakfast Morning on Saturday, November 22 at Gransha Orange Hall from 9am to noon. The suggested donation £5 and takeaways will be available.

Markethill Pipe Band Christmas Craft Fair

The Markethill Pipe Band, which reformed a couple of years ago, is holding a Christmas Craft Fair on Saturday, November 15 from 10am to 5pm. The venue will be Kilcluney Orange Hall which will host soup lunches, various exhibitors and live music.

Kids with Cancer Charity – NI signed shirt

Earlier this month it was announced that the ninth Kids with Cancer Charity Concert will take place in the Royal Hotel, Cookstown on Saturday March 28 with the proceeds being donated to the Children’s Cancer Unit Charity at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Recently the organising group announced that they have acquired a signed Northern Ireland shirt courtesy of Jimmy Nicholl, and they will be selling tickets at £5 each very soon.

502 (Ulster) Squadron Pipes and Drums

I have received a request from the 502 (Ulster) Squadron Pipes and Drums for information on a Walter Edward Samuel Crane who was involved in the formation of the band in 1937.

The band reformed in recent times and has undertaken a number of engagements. They are keen to gather information on the formation of the band and particularly Walter Crane, who died on February 11, 1956.

Born in West Ham, London, in 1901, he had been a member of the Duke of Cornwall’s Light Infantry before enlisting in the Auxiliary Air Force in 1925. His wife’s name was Dorothy Alice Crane, and he had a son. The family are recorded as living at 3 Westland Bungalows, Belfast, at the time of his death.

The band are keen to gather as much information as possible in relation to this former member and others if relatives have photos and stories etc

Cleland Memorial launch Grade 4B band

The Bangor based Cleland Memorial Pipe Band has announced that they are launching a Grade 4B band and are seeking pipers and drummers who are looking for a fresh start, a new challenge, or to get back into playing.

The Cleland Memorial has an outstanding record of producing talented players, as those who attend the Blackthorn Pipers Society can testify from hearing them perform.

To find out more, contact Pipe Major Caldwell Hamilton on 07749103147.

Belfast pipers in massed band 1937

Earlier this year I was interviewed by Rab Lennox for the BBC Radio Ulster Kintra programme on the subject of Belfast pipe bands.

I know that quite a few people were surprised to learn that Belfast was once a bastion of the pipe band movement with well over 100 different bands existing at various times over a period of 100 years.

The last pipe bands disappeared around the turn of the millennium although at their peak, on occasions, there was an average of around 40/50 bands operating at any one time.

I was undertaking some research recently and came across a newspaper article which illustrated the strength of the genre in 1937. It tells that 13 pipe bands formed a massed band in full highland uniform at the Royal Ulster Constabulary Sport Meeting at Balmoral.

The bands were Carnmoney, Lebanon, Kitchener Memorial, East Belfast, Duke of York, Angelo Davison, Shaftesbury, Coronation, Earl of Roden, St Aidan’s, Sydenham, Duke of Argyle and Sir Henry Wilson Memorial.