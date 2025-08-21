Tartan Talk: World pipe band championships in Glasgow prove a brilliant success

World Adult Champion Drum Major Jamie Cupples (Ravara), right, with Pipe Major Samuel Connolly

​Last weekend the World Pipe Band Championships took place in Glasgow and what a fantastic weekend it was with great music, company and weather.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two-hundred-and-seven bands from 15 countries competed at Glasgow Green on the Friday and Saturday across 11 band grades while there were three drum major sections.

Most Popular

The whole weekend was blessed with beautiful weather which at times was on the hot side but that attracted large crowds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year there were a number of changes to the running order with the usual Friday Grade 1 MSR and Medley events followed by a full programme of Juvenile competitions, finishing off with a prizegiving.

The first place winners were as follows:

Novice Juvenile B: St John’s College, Harare [Zimbabwe]. Best Drums: The Glasgow Academy.

Novice Juvenile A: West Lothian Schools. Best Drums: George Watson’s College.

Juvenile: George Watson’s College [also Best Drums].

The Saturday focused entirely on adult band and drum majors competitions and in addition to heats and finals for Grades 4B, 4A, 3B and 3A, the Grade 2 bands had the opportunity to play MSR and Medley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Obviously Grade 1 provided the main focus as 14 of the world’s leading bands battled it out for the prestigious world champion title which, for the fourth time and second year in a row, went to Inveraray & District. Field Marshal Montgomery were placed 2nd . Ravara, who only returned to Grade 1 this year, were placed a very creditable 10th, winning many plaudits for all four of their performances.

The Grade 2 title went to the Glasgow Skye Association but sadly no prizes came to Northern Ireland.

French band Ronsed Mor won Grade 3A in which the Major Sinclair Memorial were placed 4th. McNeillstown qualified for the 12-band final and were placed 9th.

Grade 3B was won by Elgin & District, with Syerla & District, who also won the drumming, placed second, and Drumlough from Hillsborough were placed third. Three other NI Branch bands also qualified for the final but did not make the prize list, namely, Ballyboley, Upper Crossgare and William Kerr Memorial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

IPBA band Black Raven won Grade 4A and the drumming prize, while Altnaveigh Memorial were placed third. Other bands to qualify were Cottown and Gransha.

Another IPBA band, Carrigaline, won Grade 4B along with the drum corps title. The Queen Elizabeth [Castledawson] placed third, while Tullylagan and McDonald Memorial qualified for the final although they didn’t make the prize list.

Once again our Drum Majors brought home the silverware and most significantly the three world titles.

The Junior title went to Lydia Todd [McNeillstown] who was also the RSPBA Champion of Champions. Also in the prize list were Jorja Turkington [2nd], Mia Lily Frazer [3rd], Holly Gracey [4th], Harry Cupples [5th] and Willow Rose Elliott [6th].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drumlough’s Ben Dickson was the Juvenile World Champion with Louis Smiton [2nd], Carys Graham [3rd], Jamie Lee Speers was placed 4th as well as Champion of Champions with Grace Surphlis [5th] and Catherine Spears [6th].

The Adult Champion was Jamie Cupples [Ravara], with Kathy Hunter [2nd], Kara Gilmour [3rd], Emma Barr [4th], Louis Anderson [5th] and in 6th place was Gibb Frazer who was also the Champion of Champions.

Well done to all of our prize winning bands and drum majors who brought home trophies from the worlds and also to those who qualified for a final but did not make the prize list.

Solo Piping & Drumming season

The All Ireland Solo Piping & Drumming Championships & the JAC Solo Contest will be held at Lusk National Schools on Saturday 20th September 2025. The syllabus for both sections of the event is now available and the closing dates for entries is Monday 1st September. RSPBA NI Branch should note that entries should be completed via the RSPBANI website at www.rspbani.org. Bass/Tenor drummers choosing pre-recorded accompanying music must contact Danielle McCartney, secretary RSPBA NI Branch (email [email protected]), to arrange details, at latest, two weeks prior to the contest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pipers and drummers usually try to seek out a solo event ahead of the All-Ireland and this year there are two competitions which would accommodate them.

The North West Solo Piping and Drumming Championships will take place in Letterkenny on Saturday 6th September 2025 at Coláiste Ailigh, Knocknamona, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal, F92N2HE commencing at 10am. Entry forms can be found on the IPBA website and emailed to [email protected]. The closing date for entries is Friday 29th August 2025.