The sound of Christmas will fill St Anne’s Cathedral this festive season

Abbe Tanenbaum, Peter Corry, and Francesco Paola Scola

It has been a difficult 18 months for artistes, musicians and performers, as theatres and venues closed their doors when the Covid pandemic swept the country.

It was a particular challenge for ‘Master of the Musicals’ Peter Corry, who is renowned for his neverending work schedule and passion for performing.

“It was excruciating,” admitted Peter. “It felt like I was always trying to find ways to keep busy and be relevant.

Matthew Campbell

“Theatres are back open, but sort of half back open at reduced capacity. It is baby steps but at least things are going in the right direction.”

Now, as Covid restrictions begin to ease, Peter is delighted to be back on stage, albeit with a reduced capacity audience, for what is always a landmark event in the festive calendar.

“We were ready to go with this whenever we could,” Peter continued. “I have been thinking about it since April or May. We put on an outdoor concert in the summer and there was definitely a hunger from audiences for lives performance.”

Appearing on stage with Peter will be music phenomenon and lead clarinettist of the Ulster Orchestra, Francesco Paola Scola; as well as the distinguished American singer, actress and playwright, Abbe Tanenbaum, to create a magical evening of festive celebration.

Ashley Fulton (front centre) with Adoro

What’s more, the trio will be joined by some of Northern Ireland’s finest performers: accomplished singer and musician, Matthew Campbell; skilled multi-instrumentalist, Oisín McCann, instrumental composer, writer and musician, Gary Hunt and the enchanting music ensemble, Adoro.

Directed under the talents of musical maestro, Ashley Fulton, whose passion and talent are renowned in the industry, these exceptional performers will create an enchanted evening filled with festive songs and beautiful music.

Peter wanted to showcase the talent that was on offer in Northern Ireland, both from those born and bred here. as well as those who have made Northern Ireland their home. “We like to keep our finger on the pulse of talent out there,” Peter explained. “Our musicians are so talented so we wanted to reflect the talent of local performers but we also have two performers, Abbe Tanenbaum and Francesco Paola Scola who have made Northern Ireland their home.”

Guest performer, Francesco Paola Scola, said: “It is so exciting to be a part of this prestigious event and to be able to perform in such a beautiful venue.

“St Anne’s Cathedral has an enchanting atmosphere which will be perfect for celebrating the festive season together again, through the art of music.”

Fellow special guest, Abbe Tanenbaum, notes the significance of the event: “After this isolating time, I’m really looking forward to coming together and celebrating the possibilities the new year brings. I can’t think of a better way to reconnect than through music in such a beautiful space.”

Peter added: “To me, Christmas at the Cathedral is a feel good concert and it is all about getting the audience in the mood for Christmas. So sit back, relax in the beautiful setting and enjoy the experience.”