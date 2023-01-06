These are the most popular tunes on Spotify to work out to this month
ACRAZE, Eminem and The Chainsmokers top the list
A new analysis of user’s monthly Spotify playlists has revealed which tracks are best for getting hyped for the gym again in January - with ACRAZE’S Do It To It on top. The research, conducted by fitness experts Fitness Volt, analysed over 9,353 tracks from Spotify’s most popular January gym and January workout playlists to determine which songs feature most - creating the ultimate back-to-gym playlist for the new year.
ACRAZE’s Do It To It - featuring girl group Cherish - is the best-suited track, appearing in seven of the playlists analysed. With a tempo of 125 beats per minute, the song is ideal for cardio.
Next up was Eminem’s Till I Collapse, also appearing on seven playlists, which would work well for a high-intensity workout thanks to its higher BPM of 171. The third-most popular track was The Chainsmoker’s Closer, which appeared in six workout playlists.
It makes sense that high-tempo songs appear frequently in January playlists, given many people are now getting back to their usual workout routines and will be trying to hype themselves up again after the festive break.
Some artists also appear more frequently in gym playlists than others; Lizzo is amongst the most popular, with featured tracks including Fitness, Water Me, Grrls and Truth Hurts.
Other artists that appear numerous times across the analysed playlists were Kanye West, Big Sean, Flo Rida, Rihanna and Tiesto.
These are the top 20 tracks for January workouts:
Do It To It, ACRAZE
Till i Collapse, Eminem
Closer, The Chainsmokers
The Motto, Tiesto
Elated, January’s Blessing
Where Are You Now, Lost Frequencies
INDUSTRY BABY, Lil Nas X
POWER, Kanye West
Shivers, Ed Sheeran,
The Box, Roddy Rich
Can’t Hold Us, Macklemore
Stronger, Kanye West
Numb/Encore, Jay-Z
Acapulo, Jason Derulo
Abcdefu, GAYLE
Levitating, Dua Lipa
We Own It, 2 Chainz
Boom Boom Pow, Zafrir
HERO A, Yuki Hayashi
Feels Like Summer, Weezer
There’ll also be an influx of new gym-goers who have dedicated themselves to pursue working out as their New Year’s resolution, and who’ll be listening to more motivating music.
It seems that Britons are already keen to get themselves back to working out, with Google Trends data showing that searches for ‘gym memberships’ are 111% higher now than they were at the end of December. This makes sense since getting fitter and leaner is surely one of the most recurrent New Year resolutions and listening to high tempo music while doing an intense cardio workout is hugely helpful in pushing through the pain barrier.
A spokesperson at Fitness Volt commented on the findings, saying: “Many gym-goers will find it hard to motivate themselves to get back to working out after some time away from the gym - and one of the best ways to amp ourselves up is to listen to high-tempo music.
“For those who are looking to create dedicated gym playlists, it’s recommended to include some slower tracks that will work for warming up and cooling down after your workout. You may also want to consider noise-cancelling headphones to enhance the experience.”