A new analysis of user’s monthly Spotify playlists has revealed which tracks are best for getting hyped for the gym again in January - with ACRAZE’S Do It To It on top. The research, conducted by fitness experts Fitness Volt, analysed over 9,353 tracks from Spotify’s most popular January gym and January workout playlists to determine which songs feature most - creating the ultimate back-to-gym playlist for the new year.

ACRAZE’s Do It To It - featuring girl group Cherish - is the best-suited track, appearing in seven of the playlists analysed. With a tempo of 125 beats per minute, the song is ideal for cardio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next up was Eminem’s Till I Collapse, also appearing on seven playlists, which would work well for a high-intensity workout thanks to its higher BPM of 171. The third-most popular track was The Chainsmoker’s Closer, which appeared in six workout playlists.

ACRAZE featuring Cherish have topped the poll of most popular songs to work out to on Spotify, swiftly followed by Eminem and The Chainsmokers

Most Popular

It makes sense that high-tempo songs appear frequently in January playlists, given many people are now getting back to their usual workout routines and will be trying to hype themselves up again after the festive break.

Some artists also appear more frequently in gym playlists than others; Lizzo is amongst the most popular, with featured tracks including Fitness, Water Me, Grrls and Truth Hurts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other artists that appear numerous times across the analysed playlists were Kanye West, Big Sean, Flo Rida, Rihanna and Tiesto.

These are the top 20 tracks for January workouts:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Do It To It, ACRAZE

Till i Collapse, Eminem

Advertisement Hide Ad

Closer, The Chainsmokers

The Motto, Tiesto

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elated, January’s Blessing

Where Are You Now, Lost Frequencies

Advertisement Hide Ad

INDUSTRY BABY, Lil Nas X

POWER, Kanye West

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shivers, Ed Sheeran,

The Box, Roddy Rich

Advertisement Hide Ad

Can’t Hold Us, Macklemore

Stronger, Kanye West

Advertisement Hide Ad

Numb/Encore, Jay-Z

Acapulo, Jason Derulo

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abcdefu, GAYLE

Levitating, Dua Lipa

Advertisement Hide Ad

We Own It, 2 Chainz

Boom Boom Pow, Zafrir

Advertisement Hide Ad

HERO A, Yuki Hayashi

Feels Like Summer, Weezer

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’ll also be an influx of new gym-goers who have dedicated themselves to pursue working out as their New Year’s resolution, and who’ll be listening to more motivating music.

It seems that Britons are already keen to get themselves back to working out, with Google Trends data showing that searches for ‘gym memberships’ are 111% higher now than they were at the end of December. This makes sense since getting fitter and leaner is surely one of the most recurrent New Year resolutions and listening to high tempo music while doing an intense cardio workout is hugely helpful in pushing through the pain barrier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson at Fitness Volt commented on the findings, saying: “Many gym-goers will find it hard to motivate themselves to get back to working out after some time away from the gym - and one of the best ways to amp ourselves up is to listen to high-tempo music.