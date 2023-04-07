Get ‘eggcited’ as the Belfast Easter Egg Hunt returns to Belfast City Centre and the team at Belfast One are inviting families to take part for free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From now until April 16, 9am-5pm, 10 Giant Eggs will be hidden around Belfast City Centre stores.

Enjoy an Easter Egg Hunt in the heart of Belfast

Most Popular

Find them all, get all the right answers and you could be in with the chance of winning a fantastic family day out worth £300.

Families can take part via the Belfast One APP at www.belfastone.co.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simply find the clues, place the right answers into the APP and complete the hunt to be entered into a draw to win a Family Day out in Belfast city centre.

The prize includes a family meal at Little Wing, vouchers to spend at Build-A-Bear, The Entertainer and cinema passes (prize worth £300).

Enjoy Easter at the Montalto Estate - a National Trust property

There’s also a chance to win a £50 Belfast City Centre Gift Card for anyone sharing pictures of participating in the hunt on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter using the hashtag #BelfastEggHunt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hour-long trail will take participants to a range of 10 city centre shops and stores including: Andrew Mulvenna, CastleCourt, Clarks, Faith Mission Bookshop, Hotel Chocolat (Donegall Square North store), Mint Velvet, Sostrene Grene, Ten Square Hotel, Victoria Square and Visit Belfast.

Go to www.belfastone.co.uk for trail and competition entry details or scan the QR code on the Belfast Easter Egg Hunt clue stickers located at participating shops and stores. Follow Belfast One on Facebook and Instagram for updates.

Sign up for the Great Rabbit Runaround at Royal Hillsborough

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The flagship artisan market by Naturally North Coast & Glens is held on the beautiful Ballycastle seafront.

This is an excellent showcase of local food, culture, heritage, and traditions, and it is an ideal destination for anyone looking for an authentic experience.

These markets aim to provide an opportunity to meet some of Northern Ireland's many producers and creative small businesses.

They are a haven for anybody who cares about the quality and provenance of the food they eat and offer a large variety of exquisite handcrafted, artistic, tasty items, as well as the opportunity to interact with the artisan who created them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it's not just the high quality of the items on offer that distinguishes the market. It is also about the people and the place; locally based artisans and producers who are passionate about their craft represent the region.

The stallholders are themselves producers – people who grow, make, create, style, rear, craft, design or bake the products that they sell.

It's a place to explore, to ask questions, to discover new flavours, stumble upon raw talent, unearth entrepreneurship, nurture bygone mastery, and to savour a unique, buzzing atmosphere.The market in Ballycastle is a perfect stopping point on a day out along the Causeway Coast, with its proximity to Ballycastle Beach.

The markets are free to enter and are also dog-friendly, provided dogs are on a lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visit the market on April 10 and May 7, 11am-5pm.

Take an Easter trip to the Montalto Estate

On April 10 and 11 you can enjoy the annual Montalto Easter Fair, which promises an exciting day out for all the family.

On the front lawn, view beautiful, handcrafted items from local exhibitors including artisan and gift products – everything from handmade jewellery and soaps to homeware and unique gifts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the day, there will be children's activities, including the Easter Bunny Train ride, fun fair rides, face painting and make sure to keep an eye out for the misbehaving puppet.

With so much to see and do it will be easy to work up an appetite – so make sure to enjoy delicious food options, both at Montalto’s BBQ on the lawn and at its cafe.

Easter Egg Trail at Springhill, Moneymore, Londonderry

Make your way along the trail and find nature-inspired activities for the whole family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trail takes place daily until April 16, so head down and explore the beautiful gardens of Springhill.

The price of the trail is £3 per child and includes a trail map, pencil and a chocolate egg at the end, with either a dairy or a vegan and Free From chocolate egg - both are made from Rainforest Alliance certified cocoa.

There will also be BBQ catering and the bookshop, house, and tea room will be open.

The Great Rabbit Runaround at Royal Hillsborough

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fun filled Easter trail for all the family.

Hop on down to Northern Ireland’s royal residence this Easter to enjoy the Great Rabbit Runaround.

A host of loveable Easter rabbits have returned to take over the 100-acre grounds. Can you help us find them all?

Run free in the fresh air of the spacious gardens as you discover fun facts, complete the challenges, and find out about Easter and spring traditions along the way with the help of Royal Hillsborough’s resident bunnies. You’ll also see thousands of tulips bloom across the gardens too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After all that exploring, you’ll be rewarded with a chocolate lolly when you finish the trail, supplied by local quality chocolatiers, Fosters Chocolates.

The trail is open from April 8-11.

Easter Egg Hunt at Mount Stewart

This spring, treat the whole family to a world of adventure at Mount Stewart on its Easter trail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Make your way along the trail and find nature-inspired activities for the whole family. The trail takes place between until April 15, from 10am to 5pm, with last trails being sold at 3.30pm, so come along and explore the beautiful gardens of Mount Stewart. The price of the trail is £3 per child and includes a trail map, pencil and a chocolate egg at the end.

You are welcome to explore Mount Stewart and the Easter trail at your own pace. The trail will take around 45 minutes to 1 hour complete.

Open Monday to Sunday 10am-5pm until April 15.

Easter Adventure Trail at Castle Ward

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strolling through this 820-acre walled demesne takes you along trails that wind their way through atmospheric woodland parkland and gardens, offering impressive views over Strangford Lough.

The 18th century house, designed as a combination of two completely different styles: gothic on one facade and Palladian on the other and farmyard that doubled up as Game of Thrones’ Winterfell add to the charm of the grounds.

The Easter trail celebrates the arrival of spring with nods to the new birds visiting the shore and the arrival of cheery spring blooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calling all superheroes! Don't miss W5's free interactive theatre show this Easter at 11am, 12.30pm, 2pm, 3.30pm and 5pm until April 16.

Do you have what it takes to be a superhero?

Join W5 for a brand-new interactive stage show and put your powers to the test.

W5 need your help. Are you willing to be transformed into a superhero for the greater good?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five volunteers from the audience are needed to form a new superhero team.

Using some real science (and a lot of not so real science) become part of W5's 'Stormforce 6,' the first step in the Titan Defence Force's new superhero team initiative.

Now is the time to defend the world against an alien invasion. Are you ready?

The Who Wants to be a Superhero Show is free with general admission. Pre-booking your general admission ticket to W5 is essential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a limited capacity show and slots will be filled on a first come, first serve basis.