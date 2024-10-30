​Thrilling acts on display as Circus Extreme rolls into town with shows at Boucher Road, Belfast

​Roll up, roll up – the circus is in town, bringing to Belfast a show that has wowed audiences around the globe.

​Five years in the making, Circus Extreme merges modern and contemporary styles with extreme motocross and trapeze stunts, plus classic clown escapades and high-wire daring, making for a show-stopping performance that has crowds on the edge of their seats.

And for one showgirl, the production's stay on Belfast's Boucher Road is a kind of homecoming, as Australian Lia Guard was inspired to join the circus by a show in the city.

Aged seven, she was visiting grandparents in Omagh when her folks decided to bring her to see a travelling circus, where she was captivated by the glitz and glamour of the spectacle.

Circus Extreme on Belfast's Boucher Road features show-stopping performances that will have you on the edge of your seat. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

“I vividly remember how fascinated I was with the show, but my absolute favourite were the dancers,” she says.

“I loved their costumes and the confidence they had on stage.

“I was quite a shy kid growing up, so the visit to the circus in Belfast was a huge inspiration to me. I knew at that moment I wanted to pursue a career in the performing arts.”

She saw that Circus Extreme was due to tour Europe, ending in Belfast, and leapt at the chance to sign up.

“It was my life-long dream to run away with the circus,” she says. “That the tour finishes in Belfast makes it so much more special, it feels like a full circle moment."

Other acts include the Ayala Troupe, who will be performing their award-winning high wire act never before seen in the UK.

The EXTREME® freestyle motocross team will perform jaw-dropping stunts, including the audacious Globe of Death, looping vertically and horizontally while encased in a mesh sphere.

World famous Henry the Prince of Clowns, a celebrated figure in the circus, will keep the audience amused throughout the show.

And there'll be death-defying airborne stunts, including the unmissable aerial duo Polischuk - one of the few acts in the world to perform signature mid-air stunts, holding each other by their teeth high in the UK's largest Big Top.

Tickets can be booked via the Box Office on 020 3375 3970 or online at www.circusextreme.co.uk

Showtimes:

Thur Oct 31 - 3pm & 7pm

Fri Nov 1 - 3pm & 7pm

Sat Nov 2 - 2pm, 5pm & 7.45pm

Sun Nov 3 - 2pm & 5pm

Wed Nov 6 - 5pm & 7.45pm

Thur Nov 7 - 5pm & 7.45pm

Fri Nov 8 - 5pm & 7.45pm

Sat Nov 9 - 2pm, 5pm & 7.45pm