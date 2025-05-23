John Devlin & The Revolvers will be performing at The Accidental Theatre, Belfast, on June 13

Music lovers are in for a treat as three of Northern Ireland’s most electrifying acts come together for a one-night-only showcase at Belfast’s Accidental Theatre on Shaftesbury Square.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Promising a high-energy evening of original blues, Americana, rock ‘n’ roll, and country, this triple-header is set to be one of the city’s most unforgettable live gigs of the year.

Headlining the event are John Devlin & The Revolvers, fresh off bookings at both the Stendhal Festival and EastSide Arts Festival this summer. Known for their infectious blend of rootsy rock ‘n’ roll, 60s pop, country and new wave influences, the band boasts a classic line-up—two guitars, bass, drums, keyboards, and soaring three-part harmonies. Critics have drawn comparisons to early Elvis Costello and Van Morrison, with RnR Magazine praising their “infectious combination of rootsy rock n roll and Americana” and music journalist Colin Harper calling them “the best sixties rock birthed in the 21st Century.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Villiers and The Villains bring a different flavour to the night with their blues-fuelled American-country-folk sound. A staple at venues like The American Bar and The Guinness Blues Café, this beloved four-piece channel the spirit of Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson, delivering what R2 Magazine describes as “Dylan and The Band in The Big Pink basement, after a couple of bottles of red.” With rich storytelling and soulful songwriting, they’re sure to strike a chord with both regulars and first-time listeners.

Villiers and The Villains will be performing at The Accidental Theatre, Belfast, on June 13

Also taking to the stage is virtuoso guitarist David Browne-Murray, whose genre-defying set showcases his award-winning talent. Having shared stages with some of the world’s most revered guitarists—Frank Vignola, Andy McKee, Jan Akkerman, Gareth Pearson—and opened for Tommy Emmanuel in a sold-out Ulster Hall, Browne-Murray is known for performances that leave audiences spellbound.

Whether you're a fan of gritty blues, heartfelt folk, high-octane rock, or masterful guitar work, this is a night not to be missed!