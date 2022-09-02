Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Are you looking for something new to do this month?Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre in Limavady is giving you the chance to develop your creative writing skills in a new course led by acclaimed writer, Anne McMaster, or join up for a series of jiving lessons.The Habit of Writing starts on September 8 from 7–9pm for a four-week term, offering a warmly supportive environment packed with literary information, writing tips and inspiring exercises to help writers strengthen their writing practice.

Creative sprints (short writing periods during each session) will allow writers to develop rough drafts in response to creative prompts, while tutor and group feedback will provide guidance for each writer as they build their writing confidence. All writing genres and writers of varying experience are welcome. The course costs £40, or £36 concession.‘Forget inspiration,’ Octavia Butler writes, ‘habit is more dependable. Habit will sustain you whether you’re inspired or not. Habit is persistence in practice.’

Jiving came into fashion in Britain after the Second World War

Following the success of previous classes, the centre is delighted to welcome back Derry Dancing for another ‘Learn to Jive’ dance course starting on Wednesday September 14 from 7-8pm for four weeks.

Jiving is a faster version of swing and shares many things with it, from footwork to underarm turns, swivels, etc.

It evolved from early swing dances like boogie-woogie and jitterbug.

During WWII American soldiers introduced it to Europe, especially here in the UK, where it became very popular with the younger generation.

The classes at Roe Valley are suitable for complete beginners and improvers, and you can expect a fun-to-learn, choreographed jive routine that will be easy to remember.All classes use a variety of music that everyone can enjoy.These classes are a brilliant way to meet people, build confidence and get you on the dance floor. Wear comfortable clothes and appropriate shoes.