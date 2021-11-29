BBC Radio 4' s popular Today Programme went off air today in dramatic fashion after an emergency alarm sounded in the studio.

Shortly after 7.30am the alarm sounded telling staff to, 'leave the building immediately,' with radio host Nick Robinson commenting: “We have a little alarm going on here” and Martha Kearney adding that, “Hopefully it is a false alarm”.

A pre-recorded message was played to listeners, telling them, "I'm afraid we're having some problems which are preventing us from continuing with our scheduled programming as smoothly as we wish. Many apologies for the disruption, but rest assured we're doing our best to restore normal service as soon as possible."

And instead of a live show, a pre-recorded one played instead.

The incident only appeared to impact BBC Radio 4, leaving it off air for a total of 30 minutes after which normality was restored and the hosts came back on air.

Nick Robinson took to Twitter stating, “Well that was interesting. Emergency over. If there was one …we’re now back in the studio. “As you were. We’re back on air. Normal service has been resumed. Thanks for thoughtful messages.”

Nuclear Submarines

Listeners took to Twitter to voice their concerns around the UK's nuclear submarines, with many people highlighting that the Today Programme being off air is one of the triggers for opening the letters of last resort.

In 2016, BBC News stated, 'It's thought one of the key tests is whether the Today programme on BBC Radio 4 is still broadcasting.'

Thankfully crisis has been avoided, and BBC Radio 4 is now back up and running.

Although not confirmed by the BBC, it is believed the alarm was a fire alarm and that is why staff were told to evacuate the building.