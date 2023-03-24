The album features 15 tracks, including six never-before-released songs, showcasing Whitney's deep love for gospel music, which profoundly influenced her life and career.

The album is available on CD through Gaither Music Group and on all digital streaming platforms via Arista/Legacy Recordings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The documentary TV special, hosted by GRAMMY-winning gospel singer CeCe Winans and produced by Barry Jennings, explores the steadfast faith that accompanied Whitney to stardom, from her first-ever performance in front of an audience to her many breathtaking appearances performing gospel songs.

The late Whitney Houston had a profound love of gospel music

Most Popular

It features unforgettable performances at the NAACP Image Awards, at the American Music Awards, and at Ebony’s 50th Anniversary TV special.

I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston will air on multiple TV networks, premiering Friday, March 24, at 8 p.m. ET on both UPtv and AspireTV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The special will also be available on DVD.

The project showcases a voice that is unforgettable and enduring, transcending time and inspiring generations.

With over 200 million records sold worldwide, Whitney remains one of the highest-selling artists in music history.

Whitney also holds the distinction of being the only artist to have achieved seven consecutive number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, cementing her position as one of the most accomplished recording artists ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, her performance on the soundtrack to the 1996 film The Preacher’s Wife elevated it to the best-selling gospel album of all time.

Paul Sizelove, president of Gaither Music Group, said: “Along with the Estate of Whitney E. Houston and Primary Wave Music, we are thrilled to release I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston.

"This album celebrates Whitney's deep roots in gospel music and showcases her incredible talent and passion for the genre.

"We hope that listeners will be moved and inspired by Whitney's powerful performances and the timeless messages of faith and hope in these songs."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pat Houston, executor of the estate of Whitney E. Houston, added: "Whitney Houston's impact on the world of music is immeasurable, and her gospel roots were a significant part of her talent and legacy.

"We are thrilled to bring this project to her fans, old and new.

"It not only celebrates Whitney's love for gospel music but also pays tribute to her unwavering faith and the comfort she found in her spirituality.

"We can't wait for audiences to experience this incredible tribute to Whitney's life and career."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Included in the album are electrifying renditions of beloved gospel classics like "Jesus Loves Me" and "His Eye Is on the Sparrow," as well as breathtaking tracks like "He Can Use Me," an astonishing live performance of "Bridge Over Troubled Water," "I Found a Wonderful Way," and “Testimony" that are being released for the very first time as a part of this project.