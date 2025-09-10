Emmerdale left fans on a truly brutal cliffhanger at the start of the week 😱

Emmerdale took a surprise break last night.

Viewers were left with a brutal cliffhanger after Monday's episode.

But can you watch the latest instalment yet?

Emmerdale fans have been left counting down the hours after the soap started the week with a savage cliffhanger. The John Sugden storyline seemed to reach a climatic boiling point but viewers were then hit by a surprise change to the regular schedule.

ITV hit pause on the show last night (September 9) because of live football - and it meant viewers faced an extra long wait for the next episode. It came after John and Aaron Dingle seemingly fell to their deaths.

Soap enthusiasts might be fearing that there could be further disruption with the broadcaster set to host the NTAs this evening. Here’s all you need to know:

What to expect from Emmerdale’s next episode?

Robert Sugden [RYAN HAWLEY] in Emmerdale on Wednesday September 10 | ITV

The soap is fortunately set to return today (September 10) after its surprise day off yesterday (September 9). It should resolve the tragic cliffhanger from the start of the week.

However, the preview, via Radio Times , does not give much away. It reads: “Robert is left reeling, Charity is concerned when Jacob surprises Sarah and her with an early ultrasound, and Chas vows to make Robert pay.”

Is Emmerdale out on ITVX yet?

In recent years, the soap has released new episodes earlier on ITVX for those who simply can’t wait to watch in the evening. Due to its day off yesterday (September 9), there was no episode waiting for fans who opened up the on demand service.

Fortunately, Emmerdale’s episode today (September 10) is now available on ITVX. However STV Player only has up-to Monday’s episode (September 8), in contrast.

When is Emmerdale back on TV?

ITV is set to broadcast coverage of the National Television Awards from The O2 in London tonight (September 10) and you might be worrying that could mean another day without Emmerdale. Fortunately, the soap is back with another episode this evening on terrestrial TV.

It will start at 7.30pm and be a 30 minute episode. It will then be followed by the NTAs at 8pm.

