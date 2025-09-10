Emmerdale has revealed what happened to John and Aaron after THAT cliffhanger 😱

Emmerdale left viewers on a huge cliffhanger on Monday.

The fate of two characters was left in the balance.

But as the show returns after a sudden break - what happened?

A day can feel like a lifetime, especially if you are waiting for your favourite soap to resolve a huge cliffhanger. Emmerdale put fans in such a position earlier this week as two characters were left in a perilous situation.

The John Sugden storyline reached a dramatic boiling point as the killer threw himself and husband Aaron Dingle off a literal cliff. ITV then pulled the rug out from under viewers by putting the show on a surprise break.

Emmerdale is fortunately back today (September 10) and the cliffhanger will be resolved. Find out if you can watch the episode already on ITVX and STV Player here.

But what happened - and did the characters live or die? Here’s all you need to know:

Emmerdale spoilers: Did John Sugden and Aaron Dingle die?

Aaron Dingle (DANNY MILLER) after his fall in Emmerdale | ITV

Spoilers for the episode on Wednesday, September 10, to follow. It is available to watch on ITVX but will air on TV this evening.

Monday’s episode of the long-running soap ended with killer John Sugden throwing himself and his husband Aaron Dingle from the top of a cliff to the bottom of a gorge. It came after he was nearly convinced to confess his crimes, before his brother - and Aaron’s ex - Robert arrived.

It ended with both lying at the bottom of the gorge, looking decidedly worse for wear. Fans then had to wait an extra day to find out the fates of both characters.

Unsurprisingly Wednesday’s (September 10) episode picks up from that dramatic ending. Robert calls the emergency services and rushes down to the bottom of the gorge.

He cradles Aaron and tells him he loves him, while continuing to loudly call for help. In true thriller fashion, John Sugden regains consciousness and opens his eyes - albeit looking in quite a state.

John tries to get up but ends up collapsing again. Aaron remains unconscious throughout.

Paramedics arrive and Aaron has “no pulse” before they perform emergency CPR - finding a pulse. The pair are then rushed to hospital - with Aaron being taken to surgery, while John was in A&E.

When Robert goes to visit his brother a doctor reveals he has suffered broken ribs and internal bleeding. His injuries are described as ‘relatively serious’ but that he would be ‘okay’.

Aaron went into ‘cardiac arrest’ a doctor revealed and he also had a bleed on the brain. He is left unable to breath for himself and is put in an induced coma - so his fate hangs in the balance.

Robert comes under suspicion for the fall with numerous characters thinking it was him who ‘pushed’ John and Aaron. He is arrested on suspicion of attempted murder at the end of the episode.

Mack is shown to still be chained up in the prison John left him in, buried under the forest floor.

