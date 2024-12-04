A gamechanging advantage is up for grabs on I’m a Celeb 🕷

ITV stars have a chance to win immunity from two public votes.

A golden ticket to the Celebrity Cyclone is up for grabs.

But they have to compete against their campmates to win it.

A major I’m a Celebrity advantage is up for grabs - but only one star will walk away with it.

ITV is handing out a golden ticket which grants a campmate a free passage to the Celebrity Cyclone. It means not only will they make it to the iconic challenge - they will also be safe from the next two public votes.

The challenge to win the golden ticket sees the celebs pitted against each other and it is split across two days. The first part took place on Wednesday (December 4), the winner will be revealed in Thursday’s (December 5) episode.

What was the challenge?

The first part of the golden ticket challenge took place on Wednesday (December 4), the celebs were split into two groups of four and had to compete to win the most tickets at the Arcade of Agony. Stars for meals at camp were also up for grabs.

Two celebs from each group who secured the most tickets would make it through to the second round - and a chance to win the golden ticket tomorrow (December 5).

A major I'm A Celeb advantage is up for grabs in 2024. | ITV

Who was in the first group?

Danny Jones, Coleen Rooney, Reverend Richard Coles and GK Barry were the first batch of celebrities to take on the Arcade of Agony to potentially get their hands on the golden ticket. The group included the three main favourites with the bookies currently.

The challenge was a Bush Tucker twist on the claw game that you’ve probably played at the arcade. Except with plenty more bugs. The celebs could also win stars to secure meals for the evening - and they found two.

What happened in the second group?

The four remaining celebs Barry McGuigan, Obi Matuse, Alan Halsall and Maura Higgins then took on the Arcade of Agony. It was their turn to get a taste the joys of a Bush Tucker trial.

For the second group, they also had to secure tickets and stars for meals. But instead of the claw game, it was a twist on a gumball machine.

The second group found three stars - taking the total to five out of a possible eight.

Who can win the golden ticket?

Just four celebrities are left to compete for the golden ticket in 2024. From the first group Coleen and Danny made it through. While Maura and Oti were the top two from the second group.