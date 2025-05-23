International line-up of Bluegrass musicians arrive to "pick and grin" at Omagh Folk Park festival

Kristy Cox has been short-listed multiple times for the International Bluegrass Music awards

​This weekend, the much-loved 'Bluegrass Omagh' music festival returns to the Ulster American Folk Park in Omagh, featuring an exhilarating toe-tapping line-up of international and Irish performers.

​The festival takes place over the Bank Holiday week-end from Saturday May 24 to Sunday May 25, with an additional Bluegrass family session all day on Monday.

The festival is now in its 33rd year, 'Bluegrass Omagh' celebrating the rich musical heritage of Scots-Irish (Ulster-Scots) ancestors who moved to North America in different cycles during the 17th,18th and early 19th centuries and created a civilisation out of a wilderness by laying the foundations of what has become now the most prosperous nation in the world.

The bluegrass festival in the picturesque Co Tyrone countryside was the concept of a Scottish-born Co Donegal-based music enthusiast Richard Hurst in the mid-1990s, and over more than three decades, many top performers from the American Bluegrass scene have travelled to Omagh to display their distinctive vocals and instrumentalist skills, on acoustic guitar, mandolin, banjo, dobro, and bass.

Rawhide are among the featured performers

The Omagh line-up was prepared meticulously in advance every year by Bluegrass enthusiast Richard Hurst who travelled to the Southern American Appalachian states to listen to and engage performers who he thought would bring undoubted musical quality to the Folk Park festival. The musical mix has always worked for Richard on the 10 stages across the expansive Folk Park domain and crowds of up to 10,000-plus have annually flocked to enjoy the open-air entertainment extravaganza.

Among US Bluegrass luminaries who have graced the Omagh Bluegrass stage in past years were Dale Anne Bradley and her band, Doyle Lawson and his Quicksilver group; blind pianist Michael Cleveland, from New York; the Grascals duo; Claire Lynch, and husband and wife duo Darin and Brooke Aldridge.

While American Bluegrass music remains the core of this year’s event, the organisers are also introducing elements of folk and traditional music to honour the full journey of ancestors - from their Ulster roots to their new lives in America.

This year’s line-up again boasts some of the biggest names in Bluegrass, country, and American roots music. Featured performers include Australian artiste and joint headliner Kristy Cox and her band Grasstime, as well as Red Wine, the Bow Brothers, Rawhide, Zoe Conway and John McIntyre.

Country blues enthusiasts should enjoy Donegal teenage singer Muireann Bradley, who takes the stage on Saturday as the other joint headliner. This year has been a break-through year for Muireann, who began the year with a performance on the Jools Holland Hootenanny in England.

Making her 'Bluegrass Omagh' debut is Kristy Cox, a leading figure in the traditional Bluegrass scene. Kristy has been short-listed multiple times for the International Bluegrass Music awards, including ‘Emerging Artiste of the Year’ and ‘Female Vocalist of the Year.’ She was also a finalist for the 2019 international Bluegrass music awards of ‘Vocalist of the Year’ and, in her Australian homeland, Kristy has won six ‘Bluegrass Recording of the Year’ awards at Australia’s CMA 'Golden Guitar' awards, most recently in 2023 for her track ‘Good Morning Moon’.

Ireland’s Bow Brothers, a traditional folk ensemble featuring six esteemed musicians, and the Dublin Gospel Choir join the Folk Park line-up, with local favourites The Cool Hand string band set to make a return.

Nathan Domer, acting manager at the Ulster- American Folk Park, says: “Bluegrass Omagh has grown into one of the largest bluegrass festivals outside North America, attracting thousands each year with its unique blend of live music and living history in the unique museum setting. It connects us to our heritage while bringing communities together through shared history and joy.