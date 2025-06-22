The Gilded Age is back for more drama in the world of 19th century New York City 🍎

The Gilded Age is about to return for a third season.

Carrie Coon leads the sprawling cast for the 19th century drama.

But who else can you expect to find in 1880s New York City.

The Gilded Age is about to sweep viewers off their feet and transport them back to the glitz and glamour of 19th century New York City. Old and new money continue to clash in this opulent drama.

From the mind behind ITV’s blockbuster hit Downton Abbey - Julian Fellowes - the show boasts a sprawling cast, with many faces to keep track of. The White Lotus star Carrie Coon is back to headline the show.

But who else can you expect to feature in the third season? Here’s all you need to know:

When does The Gilded Age season three start?

The show will return tonight (June 22) for US audiences and tomorrow (June 23) for those watching in the UK. It will be broadcast by HBO across the pond and Sky Atlantic/ Now TV in old Blighty.

The Gilded Age will have eight episodes this season - and it will be broadcast weekly. Episodes will be available in the early hours of the morning on Now TV/ Sky on Demand before being repeated at 9pm on Monday nights.

What to expect from The Gilded Age season three?

The preview for the season, via HBO, reads: “Following the Opera War, the old guard is weakened and the Russells stand poised to take their place at the head of society. Bertha sets her sights on a prize that would elevate the family to unimaginable heights while George risks everything on a gambit that could revolutionize the railroad industry — if it doesn’t ruin him first.

“Across the street, the Brook household is thrown into chaos as Agnes refuses to accept Ada’s new position as lady of the house. Peggy meets a handsome doctor from Newport whose family is less than enthusiastic about her career.

“As all of New York hastens toward the future, their ambition may come at the cost of what they truly hold dear.”

Who is in the cast of The Gilded Age season three?

The show is back with brand new episodes this summer - as it prepares to transport viewers back to the 1880s. After all, nothing says summer like societal politicking in 19th century New York City.

The cast for season three includes:

Carrie Coon - Bertha Russell

Christine Baranski - Agnes van Rhijn (née Brook)

Cynthia Nixon - Ada Forte (née Brook)

Morgan Spector - George Russell

Louisa Jacobson - Marian Brook

Denée Benton - Peggy Scott

Taissa Farmiga - Gladys Russell

Harry Richardson - Larry Russell

Blake Ritson - Oscar van Rhijn

Ben Ahlers - John "Jack" Trotter

Ashlie Atkinson - Mamie Fish

Dylan Baker - Dr. Logan

Kate Baldwin - Nancy Adams Bell

Victoria Clark - Joan Carlton

John Ellison Conlee - Weston

Michael Cumpsty - Lord Mildmay

Kelley Curran - Mrs. Enid Winterton (née Turner)

Jordan Donica - Dr. William Kirkland

Jessica Frances Dukes - Athena Trumbo

Claybourne Elder - John Adams

Amy Forsyth - Carrie Astor

Jack Gilpin - Mr. Church

LisaGay Hamilton - Frances Ellen Watkins Harper

Ward Horton - Charles Fane

Simon Jones - Mr. Alfred Bannister

Celia Keenan-Bolger - Mrs. Bruce

Ben Lamb - Duke of Buckingham

Nathan Lane - Ward McAllister

Andrea Martin - Madame Dashkova

Audra McDonald - Dorothy Scott

Brian Stokes Mitchell - Frederick Kirkland

Debra Monk - Mrs. Armstrong

Hattie Morahan - Lady Sarah Vere

Donna Murphy - Caroline Schermerhorn Astor

Kristine Nielsen - Mrs. Bauer

Paul Alexander Nolan - Alfred Merrick

Kelli O’Hara - Aurora Fane

Patrick Page - Richard Clay

Rachel Pickup - Miss André

Taylor Richardson - Bridget

Douglas Sills - Monsieur Baudin

Bobby Steggert - John Singer Sargent

Erin Wilhelmi - Adelheid Weber

John Douglas Thompson - Arthur Scott

Leslie Uggams - Mrs. Ernestine Brown

Merritt Wever - Monica O’Brien

Bill Camp - JP Morgan

Phylicia Rashad - Mrs. Elizabeth Kirkland

Which actors are new for The Gilded Age season three?

It has been announced that the following actors are joining the cast for the latest set of episodes. Bill Camp, Merritt Wever, Leslie Uggams, LisaGay Hamilton, Jessica Frances Dukes, Andrea Martin, Hattie Morahan, Paul Alexander Nolan, Dylan Baker, Kate Baldwin, Michael Cumpsty, John Ellison Conlee, Bobby Steggert, and Hannah Shealy.

Also joining the cast this year is: Victoria Clark, Phylicia Rashad, Jordan Donica and Brian Stokes Mitchell.

Bill Camp is best known for roles in The Queen’s Gambit, The Leftovers, and films like Lincoln and 12 Years a Slave. Merritt Weaver has been in the most recent season of Severance, while also being in shows like Unbelievable on Netflix.