With restrictions easing and Halloween around the corner, there's plenty to do in Northern Ireland this weekend.

We've put together five of our favourite things that are happening in Northern Ireland.

Belfast International Arts Festival

The Grimm Hotel from Cahoots NI debuts as part of The Belfast International Arts Festival on Tuesday, October 12th.

Now in its 59th year, the Belfast International Arts Festival is back and bigger than ever.

The festival is running from Wednesday, October 6, 2021 to Sunday, November 7, 2021 and offers a packed schedule of live and digital events across the city.

The 2021 festival is exploring issues to do with gender equality, multi-culturalism, representation, the climate crisis, and democracy

Live events are taking place at venues including Lyric Theatre, The MAC, Queen’s Film Theatre, Strand Arts Centre, Grand Opera House, The Empire, Ulster Sports Club and the Ulster Hall.

You can find out more about the line-up and get tickets at the festival website here.

Clifton Street Cemetery Tour - In Life and Death

The Clifton Street Cemetery, was opened by the Belfast Charitable Society in 1797 and is final resting place to some of Belfast's most famous past residents.

Hear tales of bodysnatching, the poor house and unmarked graves from the potato famine.

See the McCracken family plot, where Mary Ann McCracken, the renowned abolitionist, philanthropist and reformer, was buried at the grand old age of 96.

Tickets are available from the Clifton Belfast here and tours are available on Saturday and Sunday.

Taste of Ards and North Down - Autumn Food Celebration

Indulge in some local food and drink this weekend with the best that Ards and North Down has to offer.

Foodie experience markets are running from September 4, 2021 - October 21, 2021 and showcase tasty seasonal produce from local producers.

The festival is taking place from Bangor to Comber, Newtownards to Portaferry, you can find out more about the festival line-up here.

The Lost Souls of the Walled City, Derry

Explore a spooktacular walk around Derry City Walls this weekend learning about the history and ghostly tales of the lost souls that reside here.

Scary stories of Derry's past from the peace bridge into the Walled City, covering tales spanning from the famine through to World War 1.

This tour is only suitable for people aged 16 years +, tickets are available from Visit Derry's website here.

Cinemagic International Film & Television Festival for Young People

Cinemagic is back and running from Friday, October, 1, 2021 - Sunday, October 31, 2021.

The popular festival takes place across Belfast every October and features a packed programme of events for 4-25 year olds.

Featuring the best of world cinema, creative masterclasses and fun-filled film events, it's a firm favourite for budding film buffs across Northern Ireland.

Tickets are available from Cinemagic's website here.