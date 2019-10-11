Any Questions? People invited to take part in flagship BBC radio programme

Any Questions?, BBC Radio 4’s flagship current affairs discussion programme, is returning to Northern Ireland and will be broadcast live from the Presbyterian Church in Ireland’s Assembly Buildings in Belfast on Friday, November 15.

The popular Friday night debate and discussion programme has an audience of around 1.5 million listeners.

“Coming two weeks after October 31, and what may or may not happen with regards to Brexit, it should be an interesting 45 minutes,” said Rev Trevor Gribben, Clerk of the General Assembly.

Attending the live broadcast is free, however people must register for tickets at www.presbyterianireland.org/events