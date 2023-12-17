Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dale Farm is reprising its role as sponsor of the Grand Opera House pantomime for another three years, a partnership which will see the local dairy company support Northern Ireland’s largest and most successful panto for more than 10 years.

This year’s show tells the magical story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and will be spectacularly brought to life from page to stage by a talented cast and creative team from Crossroads, the biggest pantomime producer in the world. With guaranteed laughter, sensational song and dance numbers, fabulous costumes, stunning scenery and some magical special effects thrown in, the show promises an enchanting spectacle to entertain people of all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collaboration is driven by Dale Farm’s ongoing commitment to support the Northern Ireland arts sector, and the magic that happens when friends and family come together to experience the wonder of live festive entertainment.

Outlining the ongoing partnership Caroline Martin, corporate marketing and communications manager, Dale Farm, said: “Dale Farm is a farmer-owned, local company that is family focused and we are proud to continue our very successful partnership with the Grand Opera House panto, which is a real family festive favourite. Bringing family and friends together has never been more important and as a local brand which is at the heart of family occasions, we believe the panto provides a unique opportunity to reach various generations and help them make unforgettable and magical memories.”

Welcoming the continued support of Dale Farm, Ian Wilson, chief executive, Grand Opera House, added: “Our fabulous creative team and cast have excelled themselves once again to deliver what will be the Theatre’s biggest pantomime yet. We are delighted that Dale Farm has agreed to extend their successful sponsorship of the Grand Opera House, a move that will bring our partnership to over 10 years, a significant milestone for all involved.

“Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will have all the usual ingredients of laughter, song and dance that audiences expect from the Theatre’s panto, but as always will have some magical surprises. This year, we are expecting an audience of over 75,000 and I can assure them all that they are in for another unmissable Grand Opera House festive treat. With limited tickets remaining we would encourage people to book now to avoid disappointment.”

Dale Farm is reprising its role as sponsor of the Grand Opera House pantomime for another three years, a partnership which will see the local dairy company support Northern Ireland’s largest and most successful panto for more than 10 years. Pictured are Snow White, Aisling Sharkey and Queen Dragonella, Jolene O'Hara, with May of the Mirror, May McFettridge, Caroline Martin, Dale Farm and Prince Conall of Coleraine, Conor Headley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To add even more delight to the panto experience, audiences of all ages will be able to enjoy delicious Dale Farm ice cream at kiosks throughout the Grand Opera House and take part in online prize giveaways.