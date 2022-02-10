If you're planning on popping the question anytime soon, there are lots of scenic places to choose from in Northern Ireland.
Deciding where you get down on one knee is a big decision, so to help, we've put together some of our favourite locations from around the province.
Here are the eleven most romantic places to propose in Northern Ireland this Valentine's Day.
1. Palm House, Botanic Gardens
Get down on one knee at the Palm House in Belfast's Botanic Gardens. This Victorian Palm House is a quirky setting to pop the question. And if they say yes, there's plenty of places nearby to celebrate.
Photo: K. Mitch Hodge on Unsplash
2. Dark Hedges
The Dark Hedges are the ideal spot to propose to someone who is a Game of Thrones fan. The iconic tree-lined road featured in season two of the HBO drama.
Photo: Nick Kane on Unsplash
3. Victoria Square Observation Deck
Offering skyline views across Belfast city, the Victoria Square Observation Deck is a popular spot to get down on one knee in the city centre.
Photo: K. Mitch Hodge on Unsplash
4. Mussenden Temple
Mussenden Temple is one of Northern Ireland's most famous attractions. Designed originally as a library, it offers breathtaking views across Downhill Beach and the Atlantic Ocean. Now owned by the National Trust, it can also be used as a wedding venue.
Photo: Samuel Steele on Unsplash