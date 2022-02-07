One of the best ways to celebrate Valentine's Day is a romantic meal with your loved one.

The holiday will fall on Monday, February 14, this year, meaning many people will choose to celebrate on the weekend instead.

With Valentine's Day only a week away, we've put together a list of the best dinner deals in Belfast this Valentine's Day.

Titanic Hotel

The Titanic Hotel is set in the iconic former Drawing Office of Harland and Wolfe.

The Wolff Grill restaurant is offering a five course meal, available from February 11 to 14th.

Priced at £50 per person, this deal is set to book up fast.

Alternatively, there is a lunch deal available on Sunday February 13, priced at £27.50 per person.

To book, email [email protected] or call 02895082000, you can find out more on their website here.

Malone Hotel

Malone Hotel is located on Eglantine Avenue, between Lisburn Road and Malone Road.

They are offering a Valentine's Day menu for just £30 per person.

The menu is available from Thursday, February 10 - February 14.

It can be booked by calling 028 9038 8000 or online here.

Balmoral Hotel

The Balmoral Hotel is set on Blacks Road in Dunmurry.

They are offering a three course meal with entertainment by Belfast Busker John Garrity Music followed by 'Mr & Mrs' with TikToker Paul Nugent, aka 'The Big Girl', for £35 per person.

The event is taking place on Monday, February 14, at 7pm.

You can get tickets here.

Fitzwilliam Hotel

The Fitzwilliam Hotel is a five star hotel set on Great Victoria Street in the heart of Belfast city centre.

They are offering a three course Valentine's Day menu for £40 or two course menu for £32.

The menu is available from Friday, February 11 to Monday, February 14, from 5pm to 9pm.

Booking is recommended, you can make your reservation on their website here.

Benedicts Hotel

Benedicts Hotel is located on Bradbury Place, near Belfast's Queen's Quarter.

The hotel is offering a three course Valentine's Day menu, complete with a glass of bubbly or 'Love Struck' cocktail for £30 per person.

To reserve a table call 02890591999 or check out their website here.

Clayton Hotel

The Clayton Hotel is set on Ormeau Avenue, close to Belfast city centre.

They are offering a five course meal complete with glass of prosecco for only £45 per person.

The menu is available from February 11 to 14 from 5pm to 9pm.

You can reserve a table by emailing [email protected] or by calling 02890328511.

You can find out more about the menu on offer on Clayton Hotel's website here.

Grand Central Hotel

The Grand Central Hotel has put together a luxury Valentine's Day dinner.

Available on Saturday, February 12, they have put together a four course menu, which includes a glass of Prosecco and live music for £110 per couple.

To reserve a table call 028 9023 1066.

You can find out more about the menu on offer on Grand Central Hotel's website here.

Nu Delhi Lounge

Nu Delhi Lounge is an Indian restaurant set on Great Victoria Street in Belfast city centre.

They are offering a Valentine's Day menu for £60 per couple.

To reserve a table call 02890244747 and check out their website here to learn more.

Stormont Hotel

The Stormont Hotel is set in East Belfast on the Upper Newtownards Road.

They are offering a 3 Course Dinner in La Scala Bistro including a glass of Prosecco for £70 per couple.

The menu is available from Friday, February 11 to Monday, February 14.

To reserve a table and find out more, check out the Stormont Hotel website here.

Europa Hotel

The Europa Hotel Belfast is set on Great Victoria Street in the centre of Belfast.

They are offering a four course meal for two with a glass of Prosecco for £80 per couple.

You can find out more about the menu and make a reservation on their website here.

Cyprus Avenue

Popular restaurant Cyprus Avenue is set in the heart of Ballyhackamore in the east of the city.

They are offering a four course Valentine's Day menu complete with a glass of of bubbles on arrival for only £35 per person.

You can find out more about the menu and how to book a table on their website here.

Cabaret Supper Club

Cabaret Supper Club sure knows how to put on a show.

They will be hosting a two course meal, with cabaret entertainment on February 14, for £39.50 per person.

You can find out more and book tickets here.