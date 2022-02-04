There's no better way to celebrate Valentine's Day than with a romantic dinner date.

Belfast is home to a bustling restaurant scene and there are plenty of places to choose from.

To help you make up your mind, here are the most romantic restaurants in Belfast ranked according to Google Reviews.

The Muddlers Club Restaurant, 1 Warehouse Ln, Belfast

This trendy restaurant features an industrial-style an innovative menus, wine and cocktails.

The restaurant offers an exclusive seasonal tasting menu, and has a vegetarian option available.

You can find out more about The Muddlers Club Restaurant on their website here.

Ox Belfast, 1 Oxford St, Belfast

Ox is an creative, modern restaurant in Belfast that has been awarded 1 Star Michelin status since 2016.

The menu uses the finest in local produce that reflect the seasons and is set overlooking the River Lagan.

You can find out more about Ox Belfast on their website here.

EDO Restaurant, Unit 2, 3, Capitol House, Upper Queen St, Belfast BT1

Set in a stylish, modern venue, EDO offers tapas-style dished and charcoal oven cooked steaks plus wine and cocktails.

You can find out more about EDO restaurant on their website here.

The Ginger Bistro, 68-72 Great Victoria St, Belfast BT2

Ginger Bistro prides itself on quality food in a relaxed atmosphere.

The Bistro is located centrally and offers a pre-theatre menu.

You can find out more about The Ginger Bistro on their website here.

The Lantern Restaurant, 58 Wellington Pl, Belfast BT1

Lantern Restaurant is a popular bistro based in the centre of Belfast.

Their menu uses high quality Northern Irish ingredients, with the focus firmly on great seasonal produce.

You can find out more about The Lantern Restaurant on their website here.