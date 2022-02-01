Belfast is home to a bustling restaurant scene, with Chinese restaurants being a popular choice in the city.

Here are the best Chinese restaurants in Belfast ranked according to TripAdvisor.

The Welcome Restaurant, 22 Stranmillis Road, Belfast

The restaurant is rated 4.5 out of five stars on TripAdvisor and is Northern Ireland's longest established Chinese, established back in 1982.

The Welcome Restaurant has won a range of awards including Best Belfast Restaurant, Master Chef and Egon Ronay Award.

Dishes include Roast Crispy Pork Belly, Salted Chilli and Kung Po.

Joy Inn Restaurant, 25-35 Dublin Road, Belfast

The restaurant is rated 4.5 out of five stars on TripAdvisor and offers traditional Chinese cuisine.

Known for its succulent roast duck, it's ideally located within walking distance from the city centre.

Red Panda, Andras House 60 Great Victoria Street, Belfast

The restaurant is rated 4 out of five stars on TripAdvisor and has been operating in Belfast since 1994.

The menu offers a wide selection on offer, including traditional Chinese dishes like Beijing Duck.

The Red Panda also boasts Karaoke rooms available for events and an early bird pre-theatre menu.

Macau, 271 Ormeau Road, Belfast

The restaurant is rated 4 out of five stars on TripAdvisor and is bring your own, which is hard to find in Belfast.

Based on the Ormeau Road, Macau is known for its wide variety of dishes and speciality in seafood.

Mandarin City, 273-275 Upper Newtownards Road Ballyhackamore, Belfast

The restaurant is rated 4 out of five stars on TripAdvisor and is a firm favourite in East Belfast.

Mandarin City offers a wide variety of dishes including Chinese Curry, Thai Curry, Chow Mein and Fried Rice.

House of Zen, 3 St Anne's Square Unit 3 St Anne’s Square, Belfast

The restaurant is rated 4 out of five stars on TripAdvisor and is located in St Anne's Square, part of Belfast's trendy Cathedral Quarter.

Known for its high quality food and luxurious setting, House of Zen won the Golden Chopsticks Award in 2019.