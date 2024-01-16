Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stendhal Festival has urged any performers who have yet to apply to take part at this year’s event, to do so before the deadline on Friday, January 19.

Organisers say there are keen to hear from as many musicians, comedians, poets, family performers and artists as possible, as they look to build another exceptional programme for the 2024 edition of the multi-award-winning music and arts festival.

Last chance to apply to play Stendhal 2024 is Friday Jan 19. Pic by Sean Mcquaid

Scheduled for July 4 to July 6, the 14th instalment of Stendhal Festival promises to be another unmissable weekend of artistic exploration at Ballymully Cottage Farm, Limavady.

As ever, Stendhal is on the lookout for the best indigenous talent across all artistic disciplines as it continues its mission to provide a platform and showcase an eclectic and varied artistic experience.

Event director Ross Parkhill, said: “We say this every year and it still rings true, the submission process is always one of our favourite times of the annual festival cycle. We love discovering new music, new artists and new performers and the submissions always throw up some absolutely brilliant discoveries.”

“We first discovered acts like Ryan McMullan, Soak and JC Stewart through our annual submission process and this year we are again delighted to open the net wider than just musicians. We want to hear from poets, visual artists of all kinds, comedians, dancers, theatre groups and basically anyone who would like to get on stage at Stendhal and wow our audience with something special. “

To apply to perform at the 2024 edition of Stendhal Festival simply complete the online form found at Stendhalfestival.com