The new Odyssey Place leisure offering will occupy a 15,000 sq ft unit and will include two top-of-the-range indoor golf courses with a new apocalypse branding and concept

As the fit out begins for Odyssey Place’s latest tenant, The Lost City Adventure Golf, the recruitment hunt is on for up to 15 staff members for the adventure golf provider’s second Belfast location.

Confirmed by landlords Matagorda 2, the new leisure offering, due to open before Christmas, will occupy a 15,000 sq ft unit and will include two top-of-the-range indoor golf courses with a new apocalypse branding and concept.

The courses will be full of obstacles and themes, but with a new and exciting new theme. Creating 10 construction jobs in the build, The Lost City Adventure Golf is the latest new tenant which will enjoy a surge of footfall at Odyssey Place over the festive season.

There will also be a themed bar and seating area, with the restaurant serving up a casual dining menu.

The Lost City Apocalypse will be the second site in Belfast for the adventure golf business, which has operated from Belfast's Cityside Retail Park since 2017.

The signing is the golf leisure operator’s fourth site in the UK, having established their Nottingham site in 2013 and more recently one in Hull in May 2021.

It is the latest new tenant confirmed for Odyssey Place, which has recently rebranded after a multimillion pound investment. Investment company Matagorda 2, acquired the long lease for Odyssey Place in 2016.

Guy Hollis from Matagorda 2, said: “We, alongside the current tenants, are very much looking forward to welcoming The Lost City on site and increasing our employment figures even further, especially in the run up to Christmas.

“The Lost City will be a fantastic addition to Odyssey Place’s current roster of tenants, adding to the fantastic mix of both family and student friendly food and leisure activities we have on offer.”

Alice Carr, marketing manager for The Lost City Adventure Golf, added: “With fitout underway, we are very excited to open our fourth site at Belfast’s dominant leisure centre, Odyssey Place and cultivate a brand new Lost City team just in time for Christmas.

