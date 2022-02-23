f you have children aged seven and under it's reccommended that you take a guided walk around the beautiful designated field at Cranfield

Ever met an alpaca?

If a poll was taken for the cutest, cuddliest, most child-friendly fun animal, these boys would be topping it.

That’s why you should head to the Cranfield Alpacas Experience, Kilkeel, in Co Down for some family-oriented fun as soon as possible.

Meet and mingle with the alpacas at Cranfield

Domesticated 2,000 years ago in South America, alpacas were introduced to this island for their fleece and to help look after and protect sheep when lambing.

They’re gentle, inquisitive creatures and each has their own very distinct personality.

Add great big eyes and a general furry adorableness and you really couldn’t hope for a better companion.

Don’t rush them though: they’ll come to you.

They’ll bat their eyelashes, they’ll tilt their heads, they’ll give you a sniff and then you’re friends.

They tend to hum to each other. They might be humming about you. (The sound is a bit like lambs bleating).

If you’ve got children aged seven years and under it’s recommended that you take a walk with the alpacas in the large field available at Cranfield.

It’s beautifully located - with amazing views of Carlingford Lough and the Mourne Mountains.

Here younger children can even get a chance to take the reins of their own alpaca.

At the end of the walk, it’s feeding time, with an opportunity to meet and mingle with the rest of the gang.

Alternatively, you can try a coastal alpaca trek.

There are more majestic views as you meet your alpaca and take him for a leisurely stroll.

Walk along country lanes and down to the beach.

Breathe in that fresh salty air.

Feel the stress evaporate in the company of a beautiful animal.

This is mindfulness that’s got its fur on.

Interacting with animals -alpacas being right up there - has been shown to decrease levels of cortisol (a stress-related hormone) and lower blood pressure.

Other studies have found that animals can reduce loneliness, increase feelings of social support, and boost your mood - so time spent with these furry fiends has well proven phychologicaland physical healh benefits for young and old.

At Cranfield, you’ll also learn a little about the history of the area too from Viking invasions to an American World War Two bomber base that was located nearby.

On your return there’s time to meet and feed the rest of alpaca gang.

There’s plenty of great photo opportunities along the way of course: Alpacas are actually well known to be very selfie-friendly.

And, even better, for youngsters, they love starring in Tik Tok videos!

Beach treks, family walks and meet and mingle sessions with the animals are all available.

Try the Cranfield Alpacas Experience, 35-37 Cranfield Road, Kilkeel, Co Down. To book visit https://cranfieldalpacas.com/.

