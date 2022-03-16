Belfast will once again be celebrating St Patrick's Day this year, for the first time since 2019.

Here's everything you need to know about St Patrick's Day and what events are happening across Belfast.

St Patrick’s Eve Concert, Custom House Square

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on Wednesday, March 16, this concert will showcase musicians and rising stars from across Ireland.

Presented by Lynette Fay & Paddy Raff, acts include The Duncairn Creative Collective, Mick Flannery and Susan O’Neill, Tolü Makay, experimental folk artist Joshua Burnside and whistle player Brian Finnegan.

You can find out more about the event here.

St Patrick's Day 2022: Here are 7 ways to celebrate St Patrick's Day in Belfast this year.

The SPAR Craic 10k Race

Get your running shoes on, in the annual Spar Craic 10K.

With over 2,000 runners expected to take part, the race leaves at 9:00am from City Hall and goes through the Gaeltacht Quarter before finishing at Ormeau Park.

You can find out more about the race here.

St Patrick’s Day Pageant Parade

One of the most anticipated events of St Patrick's Day is the annual Parade and this year is expected to be the best yet.

Organised by Beat Carnival and based on the theme of, 'We are all Patrick,' spectators can expect a carnival pageant of costume, music, dance, circus and theatrical performance.

Kicking off at Belfast City Hall at 1:00pm, the parade will go from Donegall Place, into High Street, Bridge Street, Waring Street and finish on Donegall Street close to Writers Square.

You can find out more about the parade here.

Celebrate Our City

Belfast's latest event venue, 2 Royal Avenue, will be putting on 'Celebrate Our City.'

The programme includes a variety of events, including cross-cultural music, free workshops, dance, art, storytelling and a photo exhibition created for St Patrick's Day.

Full list of events include:

Turas Story telling - 12 noon

Family Art Workshop - 12 noon - 2pm

Piano at the Dome - 1pm

Colin Urwin - 2pm

Houton Sisters - 3pm

Trad Trio - 4.30pm - 5.30pm

Tales of our City: Photography Exhibition - 1pm - 6pm

You can find out more about the event here.

St. Patrick’s Gruffalo and Leprechaun Hunt at Colin Glen

Celebrate St Patrick's Day with your little ones at the Gruffalo and Leprechaun Hunt at Colin Glen Forest.

Follow the Gruffalo and Stickman stories and take home your very own Julia Donaldson & Friends book, sticker and certificate.

You can find out more about the event here.

St Patricks Day at the Ulster Folk Museum

Step back in time at the Ulster Folk Museum and enjoy a St Patrick's Day of days gone by.

Visit the village of Ballycultra and enjoy traditional Irish dancing, drama, music, folklore tales and more.

You can find out more about the event here.

Colin Glen St. Patrick’s Day Mountain Celebration

A fun day out for all the family, Colin Glen's St Patrick's Day Mountain Celebration.

Events will include the Black Bull Run & Forest Flyover Zipline, a bouncy castle, face painting and Irish Dancing.

You can find out more about the event here.