Northern Ireland will once again be celebrating St Patrick's Day.

This is the first festival since 2019, with past events cancelled since 2019, due to the Covid pandemic.

Here's everything you need to know about St Patrick's Day and what events are happening across Northern Ireland.

Belfast City Council

Belfast City Council will be putting on lots of events to celebrate St Patrick's Day this year including a concert, trad music trail and parade throughout the city.

The festivities kick off with a live trad concert on Wednesday, March 16, from The Duncairn Centre at Custom House Square from 5:00pm-9:00pm.

Featuring performers such as Mick Flannery and Susan O’Neill, rising-star Tolü Makay and experimental folk artist Joshua Burnside.

On March 17, there will be plenty of music to celebrate from trad at City Hall at 9:00am, to free music at 2 Royal Avenue from 11:00am-1:00pm and 2:00pm-5:00pm.

The St Patrick's Day Pageant Parade, which is based on the theme, 'We are all Patrick', leaves City Hall at 1:00pm and will travel along Donegall Place, High Street, Bridge Street, Waring Street and finish on Donegall Street near Writers Square.

Causeway Coast and Glens Council

A number of events took place in the run up to St Patrick's Day in Causeway Coast and Glens area.

There are no council celebrations planned for March 17, however, there are some events you can attend.

Crindle Stables, Limavady are putting on a St Patrick's Day Fun Day or Sunset Trek on Thursday, March 17.

The Fun Day includes: Riding lesson, Hack / trek, pony games, Tack cleaning, Stable management games, Quad ride.

The Sunset Trek includes: Ride along country roads and lanes on one of our Irish cobs as the sun sets on the beautiful Binevenagh Mountain, finishing with an Irish coffee and homemade scone.

You can find out more about these events on the Causeway Coast and Glen website here.

Derry City and Strabane Council

Londonderry will be putting on a Spring Carnival Parade on Thursday, March 17, to celebrate St Patrick's Day.

Put on by North West Carnival Initiative and featuring over 500 participants, the parade will kick off from Bishop Street at 3pm and run until 4pm.

Fermanagh and Omagh Council

Celebrations are planned in both Enniskillen and Omagh this St Patrick's Day.

In Enniskillen the fun begins in The Diamond on March 17, at 12:00pm, with an exciting mix of music, dance and entertainment for all the family.

Enniskillen Castle also has events planned including food vendors, market stalls and live music.

In Omagh, Dún Uladh Cultural Heritage Centre will be hosting a St Patrick's Day Festival, made up of music, dance, drama, and family entertainment, kicking off at 12:00pm.

You can find out more about events on the council website here.

Lisburn and Castlereagh Council

The Mayor's St Patrick's Day Concert will take place on Saturday, March 19, at Lagan Valley Island.

The concert is hosted by Gyasi Sheppy of Cbeebies and includes performances by Wallace High School, Lisburn Ukes, Nik Parkes, Richard Allen and Tru the night.

Tickets are priced at £15 per adult and £10 per child, with doors opening at 6.30pm.

Mid and East Antrim Council

Mid and East Antrim Council will be celebrating St Patrick's Day with a trek up Slemish Mountain on March 17.

The trek which takes an estimate of one hour to complete in good weather and is a one and half kilometre round walk.

Broughshane Community Association will also provide outdoor entertainment to enjoy all free of charge.

You can learn more about the trek on the council website here.

Mid Ulster Council

Dungannon will be hosting a free outdoor event at the Hill of the O'Neill and Ranfurly House on Thursday, March 17, from 1:00pm - 5:00pm.

The event will include musical entertainment, Irish dancing, amusements and fun for all the family.

You can learn more about the event on the council website here.

Newry, Mourne and Down Council

There are lots of planned events happening across Newry, Mourne and Down this year.

St Patrick's namesake, Downpatrick, will see live performances from he multi-platinum recording artist Brian Kennedy, folk rock legends, The Logues and Weston Loney at St Patrick's Square from 12:00pm.

The annual parade will depart from the Ardglass Road at 1.30pm and will continue onto Edward Street, John Street, Irish Street, Market Street and finish at Rathkeltair Car Park.

You can find out more about what's happening in Newry Mourne and Down here.

Ards and North Down, Antrim and Newtownabbey Council

Antrim and Newtownabbey and Ards and North Down Council have no official celebrations planned for St Patrick's Day this year.