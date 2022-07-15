Summer of events in Portaferry

Brian Savage, Narrows Series Regatta; Dr Verity Peet, Comedy Arts Festival; Jemma Snell, Events Officer, Ards and North Down Borough Council; Patricia O’Neill, Portaferry Gala; John McAlea, Sails and Sounds

The collection makes the most of the town’s outstanding location, with wonderful landmarks and the beauty of the surrounding waters.

Portaferry Gala: July 16 to 22 - Portaferry Gala Festival celebrates its Emerald Anniversary this year, running for 55 years. This seven-day programme has events including the brand-new Bingo Loco, Burger Fest, Taste your Town and Farming Community Day.

New this year will be ‘Talk of the Walk’, following a map trail around the streets of Portaferry and discovering some street entertainment on the way!

Sails and Sounds Festival: August 4 to 7 - Visitors can enjoy sea kayaking, SUP, Rowing, Ruffian Boats competitions along with environmental talks, crafts, and demos of all things maritime. Portaferry’s heritage will be brought to life through a variety of displays, talks and exhibitions including from the awesome Magnus Viking Experience.

Comedy Arts Festival: September 16 to 25 -This comedy event, part funded by Arts Council NI, runs across two weekends between 16 to 25 September and is held in the stunning Portico. Kicking off the festival on Friday September 16, is one of Ireland’s best loved comics - Neil Delamere of Blame Game fame, followed on Saturday September 17 by true life stories and poetry by the charming and raucous Owen O’Neill. Earning over 60m fans on YouTube, Rainer Hersch’s ‘All Classical Music Explained’ show on Sunday September 18, will be a comedic and musical spectacle for all the family, The following weekend starts on Friday September 23 with a dazzling double bill of stand-up featuring Teresa Livingstone and Diona Doherty.