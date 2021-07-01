Ulster American Folk Park marks American Independence Day

Ulster American Folk Park allows visitors to embark on a journey back in time from the Old World of Ulster to a New World on the American frontier. Its annual American Independence celebrations mark the Declaration of Independence of the United States, immersing visitors in one of American history’s most significant moments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The celebrations will include dramatic re-enactments of the reading of the Declaration of Independence and engagement with characters from the American frontier. Soldiers from the American Revolutionary War will display their skills and drills, while ‘Fur Trappers’ and ‘Traders’ will abound with their stories and wares, fresh from the Rocky Mountains.

Visitors will also be treated to Punch and Judy Shows and traditional American games, whilst tasting seasonal pioneer treats.