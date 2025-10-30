87% of parents in Belfast admit they’re not ready for life with a newborn

Most parents have all the practical supplies needed yet lack confidence to know what to do next

Bringing a baby home for the first time is one of life’s biggest milestones, but according to new research from Sudocrem®, no amount of research and list-making quite prepares you for those early weeks with a newborn.

Almost nine in 10 (87%) parents in Belfast admit they don’t feel fully prepared when first bringing their baby home from the hospital, according to latest research, and over half (57%) said that they had all the practical supplies like feeding items, car seat and baby clothes ready to go, yet still lacked the confidence to know what to do next.

Skin care was a particular source of worry for new parents, the data shows. Nearly one in three (32%) confessed they felt unsure how to protect their baby’s delicate nappy area in those crucial first few weeks – leaving many anxious about conditions like nappy rash.

Even before the baby arrives, preparation often falls short. Almost all parents (96%) admitted they remembered to pack baby clothes in their hospital bag but forgot essentials for themselves, according to the poll of 2,000 parents from Sudocrem®.

Yet for others, it was a case of fashion over function - as Instagram-worthy outfits for their baby had been carefully chosen but basics such as a dummy (14%) and nappy cream (11%) were left behind.

The research also revealed the top five most forgotten hospital bag items, with snacks for parents (28%) surprisingly topping the list:

1. Snacks for parents (28%)

2. Change of clothes for parents (15%)

3. Dummy (14%)

4. Nappy Cream (11%)

5. Toiletries for parents (11%)

Once at home, the challenges continue for new parents. Almost one in three (32%) said worries of feeding dominated those early days, while exhaustion was also a key concern for over 1 in 10 (11%) of parents.

In fact, skin conditions and nappy area care were also a source of anxiety in the initial homecoming stage, emphasising just how important it is for parents to feel supported in this area.

Bethany Innes, Sudocrem® spokesperson, said: “Becoming a parent is a wonderful but daunting experience, and it’s natural to feel a mix of excitement and nerves. From forgotten hospital bag items to skin care worries, the early weeks come with many challenges.

“Sudocrem® is proud to have been there to support families for generations. With trusted products to support every stage of the nappy change journey, we want parents to know that they’re not alone during those first precious weeks.”

As late September/early October is recognised as the UK’s biggest baby boom period2, Sudocrem® is shining a light on the realities of parenthood, offering trusted support when parents need it most.

When it comes to the hospital bag, the brand shared the 10 most important items to include:

Nappies Wipes / nappy cream Muslin/blankets Baby clothes Feeding equipment and dummies Change of clothes for parents Toiletries for parents Maternity pads Phone charger and snacks for parents Any documentation

As the UK’s number one nappy care brand1, Sudocrem®’s Antiseptic Healing Cream is clinically proven to soothe and treat nappy rash, with a mild local anaesthetic for gentle relief from pain and irritation.

For cases where the skin is broken and inflamed, SudosalveTM Nappy Rash Treatment Cream is specially formulated to soothe and heal when symptoms appear severe, with antiseptic and antibacterial properties to help kill certain types of bacteria and prevent secondary infection.

And to care for your baby’s delicate skin on a daily basis, Sudocrem® Care & Protect® helps protect against the causes of nappy rash at every nappy change, with a gentle triple-care formula that creates a protective barrier, conditions skin and guards against infection.