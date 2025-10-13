Britain’s car impound hotspots exposed as data reveals rise in seized vehicles

New analysis by Simplyquote.co.uk has revealed the parts of Britain where drivers are most likely to have their cars seized, with major cities in the Midlands and Northwest emerging as national impound insurance hotspots.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The findings, based on thousands of impound insurance policies sold across the UK, show that Birmingham, Manchester and Liverpool account for the highest shares of sales, confirming where vehicle seizures are most common. The data points to an increasing number of motorists driving without valid insurance, as the cost of cover continues to rise.

Most Popular

Impound insurance, sometimes called impounded car insurance, is a short-term policy that drivers must buy to retrieve a seized vehicle from a police pound. Because it is only purchased after a car has been confiscated, sales data provides a rare glimpse into the areas where enforcement is most active and where lapses in cover are most frequent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to SimplyQuote, the highest concentrations of demand are in Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds, Sheffield and East London. Together, these areas represent more than a quarter of all impound insurance sales nationwide. The pattern suggests that a combination of traffic density, cost-of-living pressures and increased police use of number plate recognition technology are fuelling a rise in seizures.

Thousands of cars are seized by police every month as uninsured driving rises across the UK.

Chris Richards, short-term insurance expert at SimplyQuote.co.uk, said: “Our data confirms that car impound hotspots are heavily concentrated in big cities, where driving costs are high and enforcement is more visible. In most cases it isn’t deliberate evasion — it’s often missed renewals, cancelled payments or simple confusion about who’s covered to drive.”

He added: “Impound insurance is a legitimate way to get a car back on the road, but it should be treated as a last resort. The best prevention is staying on top of renewals and understanding exactly what your policy covers.”

The trend echoes a broader national issue. In the past year, motor insurance premiums have jumped by more than 50 per cent in some regions, leaving many drivers struggling to afford annual cover. Police forces have also stepped up roadside checks under Section 165A of the Road Traffic Act, which allows officers to impound any uninsured vehicle on the spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those affected, the financial fallout can be significant. Reclaiming a seized car typically involves daily storage fees, proof of ownership and a new valid insurance policy. The combined cost often exceeds £300, a price many motorists can ill afford during the ongoing cost-of-living squeeze.

Richards said the findings underline the importance of vigilance. “In busy cities, people’s lives move quickly. A single missed payment or policy misunderstanding can see your car taken away,” he said. “Our data confirms that while enforcement plays a part, financial pressure is the bigger driver behind these impounds.”