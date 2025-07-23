Dame Laura Kenny on the highs and lows post-pregnancy

Dame Laura Kenny is speaking out on the highs and lows of post-pregnancy body image after a difficult first public appearance at Wimbledon

The 33-year-old gave birth to her third child and first daughter, Lily, in early May and has since returned to work and public events, including an appearance alongside husband Jason at the Wimbledon Championships earlier this month.

Kenny admitted that it wasn't all sunshine and roses in the lead-up to the event, struggling to find a dress that she felt comfortable in so soon after giving birth, which would also allow her to feed her daughter during the day.

Posting to her 221k followers on Instagram, the five-time Olympic champion opened up about the mental and emotional toll being a mother to a newborn can have on you and was overwhelmed to see such an incredible response from others in a similar position.

Dame Laura Kenny in her role as President of Commonwealth Games England

"I find it hugely important to post about this stuff, especially from a women's point of view," she said. "We actually looked at the digital response and there were 1.5 million views and 86% were female on that post alone.

"That's why it's so important, and that's why I posted it, because I want every other mum that's sitting at home to know how I was feeling.

"You see a nice happy photo of us at Wimbledon, but that wasn't the backstory. The backstory was me actually quite upset, trying to find an outfit because I felt like I didn't look like me, and I'm having to put myself in the limelight, and find a dress that will let me feed my child.

"Yes, going to Wimbledon is a choice, but it is also something that I wanted to do, and I shouldn't have to give that up." Kenny retired from her career in the velodrome in March 2024 and has since stepped into a new role as President of Commonwealth Games England.

It is a role she took on at seven months pregnant and one that she has taken in stride, having already attended her first board meeting less than 12 weeks after giving birth.

And even though Lily might admittedly be the easiest of her three children when it comes to sleeping, Kenny knows that returning to work so quickly is hardly the norm for most mothers.

She also noted that it is something she enjoys, having always embraced chaos in the workplace. "Some people think it's a bit mental coming back so soon," she said.

"I mean, I filmed a podcast when she was just two days old, and it didn't even occur to me that it was kind of mental. "Our line of work is a bit random, and it is a bit all over the place, and so it's always been like that.

"I trained with Albie, and he just travelled the world with us so for me, I've actually never known any different and so I'm just enjoying it again.

"I'm not going to say it's not difficult, but I like the mayhem and absolute carnage." Kenny's new role is quickly heating up, with today marking one year to go until the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

It is a milestone that the former track cyclist knows well from her time as an athlete, believing that it was a key moment for athletes to nail down their targets.

"From an athlete's point of view, you can think that the Games are coming around really fast, and it can almost seem a little bit scary," she said.

"But I think it feels scary, and it feels daunting because it means so much to you. I think it brings a whole host of emotion. "I always felt like a year to go was really achievable. I could set a target by that point."

But from her new stead as President, Kenny admitted that she is relishing the new behind-the-scenes aspect that she has access to.

From board meetings about accommodation to talking through athlete selection processes, Kenny has a whole new world of insight into what happens to make a Commonwealth Games come to life.

And with the clock ticking down until the opening day of competition on 23 July 2026 in Glasgow, she is more than ready to get stuck in.

"I'm so excited," she said. "The reason I took the role in the first place was because I felt like I wanted to give back to the athletes and because Team England have played a huge part in my career.

"So, the bit that I'm obviously most excited about is actually talking to the athletes and getting involved and that will only ramp up from now."