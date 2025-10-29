Fiona McCarthy Workers Party Representative is supporting a campaign by Unison Scotland for a Certificate of Common Sponsorship by the Home Office for Migrant Care Workers .
Ms McCarthy continued by saying working in the health and social care sector is physically and mentally draining. But these jobs are vital in providing care for those who are the most vulnerable in our society. Yet, because of low pay, poor working conditions, and inferior conditions of service, a sometimes hostile and often chaotic environment, local people choose not to apply. Our health and social care system is kept running by migrant workers who are net contributors to our income tax revenues and local economies.
Surveys carried out by Unison Scotland has provided some frightening statistics about the abusive behaviour of not only employers, but service users and the general public. Exploitation, racism, bullying, harassment, discrimination, and many other forms of abuse and disrespect. Ms McCarthy finished by saying if removing the power from employers to exploit migrant workers by moving to a common certificate of sponsorship, then we should all be supporting these efforts. If not for these workers, do it for the care they provide for our families, friends, and neighbours.