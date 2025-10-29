Fiona McCarthy Workers Party Representative is supporting a campaign by Unison Scotland for a Certificate of Common Sponsorship by the Home Office for Migrant Care Workers .

Ms McCarthy said the Workers Party supports the stand against the exploitation of migrant care workers by abusive employers who create a vulnerable workforce under the current system of a certificate of sponsorship (cos) which traps workers in bad employment situations. These workers are often to scared to complain because they fear deportation as their employers have the power of the current system which enables bad employment conditions and exploitation.

Ms McCarthy continued by saying working in the health and social care sector is physically and mentally draining. But these jobs are vital in providing care for those who are the most vulnerable in our society. Yet, because of low pay, poor working conditions, and inferior conditions of service, a sometimes hostile and often chaotic environment, local people choose not to apply. Our health and social care system is kept running by migrant workers who are net contributors to our income tax revenues and local economies.